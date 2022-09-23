Intertek Launches New Vegan Foods Certification Mark for Complete Confidence in Product Claims
Intertek launches new Vegan Foods Certification.
Lowell, MA, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has announced the launch of their new Vegan Foods Certification. Sales of vegan and vegetarian products have increased exponentially in recent years. Modern consumers are concerned about personal health and wellbeing, environmental impact, and the transparency of what they consume, leading many to explore a vegan or plant-based lifestyle.
The Intertek Vegan Certification is designed to determine the suitability of food products for vegan and plant-based consumers. This bespoke programme goes beyond the traditional label review to validate a vegan claim, utilising Intertek’s ATIC approach to complete third-party verification through auditing, testing, inspection and training.
Calin Moldovean, Intertek President of Food Services, Business Assurance, and Assuris said, “Consumers today are demanding to know exactly what is in the products they purchase. With the ever-growing number of claims on our food products, it’s important that these statements can be substantiated by third party verification methods. Intertek’s Food Service team has decades of experience in ensuring that food claims of nutrition, safety, and quality, are not only accurate, but meet the highest standards. A Vegan Certification Mark backed by Intertek will allow consumers to trust that the products they purchase are exactly what they expect.”
The Intertek Vegan Certification Mark allows consumers to be confident that the products they purchase have been held to the highest claims verification, backed by Intertek’s reputation of providing organisations with more than 130 years of innovative safety and quality standards to meet emerging needs.
Intertek can provide organisations with a complete range of services needed to develop and launch safe and quality food products onto the market faster, in the most efficient way and with minimal risk. Our network of experts help navigate food products through the many regulations in place around the world, providing the confidence and assurance needed to develop and launch food products onto market.
Caitlin Connell - Sr. Global Marketing Manager, Business Assurance
+1-978-614-0612
www.intertek.com
