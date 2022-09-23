NachoNacho's B2B SaaS Marketplace Adds GoHire's Recruiting Software
NachoNacho’s B2B SaaS Marketplace and subscription spend management solution has recently added GoHire’s industry-leading recruiting software to its vast collection of SaaS tools available for substantial savings.
San Francisco, CA, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NachoNacho, an exclusive B2B SaaS Marketplace and spend management solution used by thousands of SMBs, today announces the addition of GoHire, which is offering a substantial 25% lifetime cashback on all plans. NachoNacho's goal is to harmonize the subscription economy by reducing friction and waste both for businesses as Buyers and SaaS vendors as Sellers. Its one-of-a-kind marketplace enables seamless SaaS transactions at substantial discounts and provides a complete subscription spend management solution powered by Fintech. GoHire’s platform helps businesses take control of the hiring process while lowering costs and finding the right talent.
GoHire is a talent-hiring platform. Some call it an applicant tracking system or ATS, but it’s not your usual ATS. This platform helps empower growing businesses to take ownership of hiring and find excellent candidates more quickly, easily, and at a lower cost. GoHire’s goal is to help businesses get great people more easily while enabling them to focus on growing their business. Now, with today’s announcement of being listed in the NachoNacho B2B SaaS Marketplace with 25% lifetime cashback, the recruiting process has been made more simple, accessible, and affordable than ever before.
David Dewey, CEO of GoHire.io, states, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Nacho Nacho, who share our commitment to providing businesses with time-saving solutions that are certain to help them to grow and prosper.”
Companies waste, on average, 30% of their SaaS spend and lots of time managing their SaaS stack. SaaS spending is the 3rd highest cost center for businesses. As the economy slows, revenues fall, and fund-raising gets significantly more challenging, many small businesses struggle to identify areas to cut spending without cutting headcount. Now, with companies like GoHire allowing their customers a convenient way to subscribe to their software, save and manage the subscription in one place, SaaS Sprawl will hopefully become a thing of the past. All the while enabling companies to add more qualified talent to their teams more easily and affordably than ever before.
NachoNacho’s subscription management dashboard
“With current labor market conditions and the fundamental shift to remote work, in many cases, the time has arrived for better cost and time efficiency when hiring quality candidates. We’re pleased to offer GoHire’s innovative recruiting software to complement our fast-growing SaaS Marketplace,” says NachoNacho Head of Partnerships Jochen Talmon. NachoNacho’s newly rebranded marketplace and spend management solution was created to help companies combat the many problems associated with SaaS Sprawl by providing a better way to manage SaaS products, discover new tools, and save in the process – similar to Amazon’s marketplace model for consumer goods.
NachoNacho empowers thousands of small and mid-sized businesses to save money & time by helping them take control of their SaaS stack and helping them find and save on exciting & relevant software tools to do more, better, quicker, and cheaper. NachoNacho allows small businesses to manage existing subscriptions with secure virtual credit cards in one company-wide account. Hundreds of top SaaS vendors like GoHire use NachoNacho to find their best customers through powerful data and algorithmic matching.
NachoNacho’s B2B SaaS Marketplace
GoHire is available on NachoNacho.com’s marketplace for 25% off for life on all plans. For more information, please contact their marketing lead Andy Karuza at Andy@NachoNacho.com.
About NachoNacho
NachoNacho is the world’s largest B2B SaaS marketplace for businesses to manage, discover, and save on top SaaS products (up to 30% lifetime).
