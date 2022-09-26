Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka Donates $160,000 to Gatesway
Tulsa, OK, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka donates $160,000 to Gatesway Foundation, Inc. for Construction of New Community Residential Home.
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank) has provided a grant of $160,000 to Gatesway Foundation, Inc. for the use towards the construction of a new Community Residential Home in Broken Arrow, OK. This grant was provided through the FHLBank Topeka – Affordable Housing Program (AHP).
This round of AHP grants provided over $8.9 million worth of grants to assist in the development of affordable housing. This year’s round will assist in the construction and rehabilitation of over 700 affordable housing units across Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Gatesway Foundation was the only Oklahoma recipient in this round of funding.
Gatesway is excited to receive this generous donation towards the construction of a beautiful new Community Residential Home in the Broken Arrow community. The Foundation firmly believes that all Friends (Gatesway’s clients) deserve dignified homes with independent space, providing them with quality care and quality housing. The home will be energy-efficient, spacious, and will include Smart Home technology.
Gatesway is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new home on the afternoon of October 12, 2022.
About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.: Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community and improve their quality of life.
Contact: Kristina Watkins
Director of Business Development
(918) 259-1489
