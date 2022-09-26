Raven Krone Launches Its New Website with New Products
The LGTBIQ-themed cosmetics online store, Raven Krone, is relaunching its website and expanding its catalog. New products include: false eyelashes, blushers, eye shadow palettes and highlighters.
Miami Beach, FL, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Raven Krone, the LGTBIQ-themed cosmetics online store, starts a new era by renewing its website and expanding its catalog to which it adds, in addition to its wide assortment of false eyelashes among others, blushers, eye shadow palettes and highlighters.
On the other hand, the new website reflects its strong commitment to freedom of gender identity as demonstrated in some of its new products, such as the LGBTIQ+ eye shadow palette by Tamito Fernandez or the LGBTIQ+ makeup sponge.
Raven Krone continues to focus on quality at affordable prices.
The new website has been created to highlight the best products and features of the brand, as well as to offer a better customer experience.
In the words of its CEO and founder: "At Raven Krone, we are always in constant search of the best materials and suppliers to ensure the quality of our products, as we believe that is our main competitive advantage.”
Launch in the U.S. and the rest of LATAM
In addition, the brand is making its extensive U.S. catalog available to its customers as of today. Raven Krone's current products are available for purchase on its website ravenkrone.com.
The products will be distributed through the website from its own warehouse located in Miami, as well as through a network of distributors that the company has been building in the United States and Latin America.
The brand's expansion plans include, according to its CEO and founder, arriving soon in Mexico or Colombia to end up reaching the entire LATAM public.
As they emphasize from the brand, "Our products are designed by and for Drag Queens. Therefore, we believe that there is no better way to support the collective than seeing our products being used in different parts of the world."
