BAM Family Law Welcomes Attorney Kimi deMent Dean
Denver, CO, September 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BAM Family Law announced today that Kimi deMent Dean has joined the Denver law firm as an associate attorney.
Prior to joining BAM, Dean clerked for Judge Lisa Arnolds in the Denver District Court Domestic Division. There she drafted divorce decrees, allocations of parental responsibilities, protective orders, permanent orders, and rulings on various Motions and hearings at every stage of divorce proceedings.
Dean began her career in Tennessee, where she practiced as a civil litigation associate in multiple counties, primarily in rural Tennessee, gaining jury and bench trial experience. She then worked for a legal non-profit where she specialized in high-conflict divorce and protective order cases, specifically serving vulnerable and underserved populations.
She then joined the Tennessee Supreme Court as the Pro Bono Coordinator for the Tennessee Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission. In this role she worked broadly across the state and nationally, managing and directing access, innovation, and pro bono initiatives.
Dean has significant prior experience in the family law space assisting clients who are facing difficult situations, particularly those dealing with financial instability and domestic violence.
Dean is a 2013 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law. When not practicing law she enjoys trail running, backpacking, skiing, volunteering, and spending time with her family and baby daughter.
About BAM Family Law
BAM Family Law is a Denver family law firm that offers personalized expertise to clients in all areas of domestic relations, from mediation to litigation, including divorce, legal separation, child support and maintenance, parenting responsibilities, parental relocation, domestic abuse, adoption, and much more. BAM strives to serve their clients holistically, offering energy, compassion, and innovation in pursuit of the best possible outcomes, while their team approach optimizes their experienced attorneys’ diverse skills for maximum effectiveness. BAM will be your voice, BAM’s attorneys will have your back, and they will guide you every step of the way.
Prior to joining BAM, Dean clerked for Judge Lisa Arnolds in the Denver District Court Domestic Division. There she drafted divorce decrees, allocations of parental responsibilities, protective orders, permanent orders, and rulings on various Motions and hearings at every stage of divorce proceedings.
Dean began her career in Tennessee, where she practiced as a civil litigation associate in multiple counties, primarily in rural Tennessee, gaining jury and bench trial experience. She then worked for a legal non-profit where she specialized in high-conflict divorce and protective order cases, specifically serving vulnerable and underserved populations.
She then joined the Tennessee Supreme Court as the Pro Bono Coordinator for the Tennessee Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission. In this role she worked broadly across the state and nationally, managing and directing access, innovation, and pro bono initiatives.
Dean has significant prior experience in the family law space assisting clients who are facing difficult situations, particularly those dealing with financial instability and domestic violence.
Dean is a 2013 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law. When not practicing law she enjoys trail running, backpacking, skiing, volunteering, and spending time with her family and baby daughter.
About BAM Family Law
BAM Family Law is a Denver family law firm that offers personalized expertise to clients in all areas of domestic relations, from mediation to litigation, including divorce, legal separation, child support and maintenance, parenting responsibilities, parental relocation, domestic abuse, adoption, and much more. BAM strives to serve their clients holistically, offering energy, compassion, and innovation in pursuit of the best possible outcomes, while their team approach optimizes their experienced attorneys’ diverse skills for maximum effectiveness. BAM will be your voice, BAM’s attorneys will have your back, and they will guide you every step of the way.
Contact
Agency 33Contact
Andrew Laing
303-894-3130
agency33.com
303-331-6432
Andrew Laing
303-894-3130
agency33.com
303-331-6432
Categories