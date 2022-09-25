Approyo is a Future 50 company
Milwaukee, WI, September 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Approyo has been named a 2022 Future 50 company by BizTimes Media in partnership with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.
The Future 50 program, now in its 33rd year, recognizes privately-owned companies in the Milwaukee region that have been in business for at least three years and have shown significant revenue and employment growth.
“We’re proud to continue the Future 50 program and provide an objective measure of the fastest growing companies in the region,” said Dan Meyer, publisher and owner of BizTimes Media. “As the region’s only locally owned business publication, we’re excited to celebrate the companies creating jobs and opportunities for thousands of people in our communities.”
Combined, this year’s Future 50 winners expect to end 2022 with more than 4,800 employees and nearly $2.8 billion in projected revenues. Hitting those marks would mean these companies have added 1,171 jobs combined since 2019 and have grown their revenues by a combined $946 million over that time period.
“On behalf of the Milwaukee region’s business community, we congratulate this year’s Future 50 honorees,” said Tim Sheehy, president of the MMAC. “Our regional economy grows when our individual companies grow, and the companies recognized in the Future 50 awards are at the forefront of that growth. The success of these companies also serves as an inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs in our region – if these Future 50 companies can succeed here, many others can too.”
The Future 50 companies will be honored at an awards luncheon on Friday, September 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center. The luncheon will be hosted by BizTimes Media.
Approyo provides full SAP service technology with extensive capabilities in hosting and managed services, upgrades, and migrations for our customers, running any SAP supported core functionality. With over a thousand SAP environments under management around the globe, we support businesses from production landscapes to migrations onto SAP S/4 HANA, with migrations to Azure, AWS & GCP.
“I am so proud of this Approyo team!” stated Approyo Chairman & CEO Christopher M. Carter. “Approyo is a passion for me, everyday I enjoy talking with the staff around the globe, I enjoy speaking to customers about their pains and passion and I love meeting with prospects to, I hope, show them our passion to assist them.”
