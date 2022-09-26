Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc. and the Village of Scarsdale Schedule Reopening of the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House
Pleasantville, NY, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Betty Taubert Girl Scout House will reopen on September 28, 2022 for Girl Scout and Village use after an extended closure due to COVID-19 and needed repairs.
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc. (GSHH) and the Village of Scarsdale announced today that the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House in Scarsdale, NY will celebrate its re-opening on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The re-opening will be marked by a ceremony from 5pm-7pm with GSHH’s Interim CEO, Helen Wronski and Scarsdale Village Mayor Jane E. Veron.
This marks the renewed partnership between GSHH and the Village of Scarsdale to provide a home-base for Girl Scouting in Scarsdale, Edgemont, and the surrounding communities. Through this partnership, GSHH will continue to use the house for troop meetings, programs, overnights, training and community events as it has in the past and the Village will continue to offer programming for adults and seniors during the day.
Also, expected in attendance are Girl Scouts from the Scarsdale/Edgemont Service Unit and troop leaders and their families. The ceremony will begin promptly at 5pm, attendees should arrive by 4:30pm.
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson (GSHH) serves approximately 17,000 girsl and 8,000 adult members over Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster Counties. At GSHH, they are part of a community of girls and women looking to experience new challenges, make friends, serve the community through individual and group service projects, and discover new skills and interests. GSHH offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success.
Jennifer Donohue
Director, Marketing & Communications
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc.
jdonohue@girlscoutshh.org
914-747-3080 ext. 720
