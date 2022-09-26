RSCs DERS & Microgrids Connect Summit: Panel Discussions Announced
RSCs DERS & Microgrids Connect Summit is taking place this November 29 and 30 in Washington, D.C.
Washington, DC, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Roosevelt Strategic Council is pleased to provide you with this year's panel discussions for the 4th Iteration DERS & Microgrids Connect Summit, taking place this November 29-30 in Washington, D.C.
By attending this 2-day educational Summit, you will contribute to thought-provoking panel discussion topics, some of which include:
· DoD Panel: Improving Energy Efficiency, Resiliency, and Environmental Sustainability at DoD Installations
· Utility Panel: Integrating DERS and Microgrids to Evolve our Nation’s grid
· Healthcare Facilities Panel: Critical Power Needs and the Role of DERs in Improving Healthcare Campus Resiliency and Environmental Sustainability
· Commercial & Industrial Facilities Panel: Improving Energy Reliability, Resiliency and Environmental
· Sustainability in our Built Environment with DERs
· Day 1 Closing Panel Highlight: Advanced Small / Micro Nuclear Reactorsyour organizations innovations and walkaway with actionable takeaways.
RSC welcomes Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more, please contact Monica Mckenzie at mckenzie@rscouncil.org, 917.435.1266.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Summit can visit Roosevelt Strategic Council’s website at https://rscouncil.org/ders.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@rscouncil.org.
Contact
Roosevelt Strategic CouncilContact
Christopher Elliott
(201) 672-8745
https://rscouncil.org/ders/
