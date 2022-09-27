Data Science and Analytics Community to Convene at Defense Strategies Institute's Big Data for Intelligence Symposium this November

This Symposium will bring together senior level members from the IC, DoD, military, academia, and industry to discuss innovative strategies, initiatives, and partnerships toward harnessing big data for actionable intelligence and a strategic decision advantage. This year’s Symposium will feature the perspectives of various Senior level leaders & stakeholders, who are working to enhance the processing, of large data sets to produce usable intelligence that will that increase the speed of mission.