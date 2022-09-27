Data Science and Analytics Community to Convene at Defense Strategies Institute's Big Data for Intelligence Symposium this November
This Symposium will bring together senior level members from the IC, DoD, military, academia, and industry to discuss innovative strategies, initiatives, and partnerships toward harnessing big data for actionable intelligence and a strategic decision advantage. This year’s Symposium will feature the perspectives of various Senior level leaders & stakeholders, who are working to enhance the processing, of large data sets to produce usable intelligence that will that increase the speed of mission.
Washington, DC, September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Data volume & accessibility are at an all-time high. Various threat actors now have an ability to leverage commercially available data driven technologies for strategic effect from anywhere in the world, and the sheer amount of data the IC & DoD now have to process & disseminate is becoming overwhelming. This year’s forum will detail how various intelligence agencies and military commands are working toward facilitating a more efficient approach to managing, storing, securing, & analyzing such large sets of data. A common theme across both the IC & DoD Data Strategies has been to operationalize a data-centric approach by making data more discoverable, more accessible, and more agile on a global scale. Integrating data management, data quality & other factors of data innovation to ensure meaningful algorithms & the integrity of big data intelligence has become essential.
Topics to be covered at the 2022 Symposium:
- Ensuring all IC data is discoverable, accessible, and usable at the speed of mission.
- Facilitating the Evolution of ADVANA: DoD's Big-Data Platform for Advanced Analytics.
- Leading CIA data initiatives toward maintaining a strategic decision advantage on a global scale.
- Driving USAF efforts toward using data & AI as strategic assets in shaping the future battlespace.
- Ensuring the DON manages big data effectively by translating enterprise data into actionable insights, decisions & outcomes.
- Modernizing the Army's data strategy to deliver a decisive advantage to the Soldier in a contested near-peer environment.
- Enabling the effective delivery of foundational military intelligence to help the U.S. Military, IC, and Allies stay ahead of threats in any domain.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
Lori C. Wade, IC Chief Data Officer, Assistant DNI for Domestic Engagement, Information Sharing, and Data (ADNI/DEISD), Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
Brian Bataille, Chief Data Officer, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)
Maj Gen John Olson, PhD, USAF, Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer, Department of the Air Force (DAF)
Mark Krzysko, SES, Principal Deputy Director of Enterprise Information in the Acquisition Data and Analytics (ADA), OUSD (A&S)
Marie Falkowski, Director, Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics, Digital Innovation Directorate, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
Dr. Mark Brady, Chief Data Officer, U.S. Space Force (USSF)
Sarah Hengemuhle, Chief Futures Group - Office of Information Technology Services (ITS), National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC)
Tom Sasala, SES, Chief Data Officer, Department of the Navy (DON)
Brian B. Joseph, Deputy Director, Data Analytics, OUSD (A&S)
Caroline Kuharske, Acting Chief Data Officer, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
Discussion Topics: Actionable Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Increased Efficiency, Situational Awareness, Big Data Analytics, Operational Advantage, Predictive Analytics
Topics to be covered at the 2022 Symposium:
- Ensuring all IC data is discoverable, accessible, and usable at the speed of mission.
- Facilitating the Evolution of ADVANA: DoD's Big-Data Platform for Advanced Analytics.
- Leading CIA data initiatives toward maintaining a strategic decision advantage on a global scale.
- Driving USAF efforts toward using data & AI as strategic assets in shaping the future battlespace.
- Ensuring the DON manages big data effectively by translating enterprise data into actionable insights, decisions & outcomes.
- Modernizing the Army's data strategy to deliver a decisive advantage to the Soldier in a contested near-peer environment.
- Enabling the effective delivery of foundational military intelligence to help the U.S. Military, IC, and Allies stay ahead of threats in any domain.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
Lori C. Wade, IC Chief Data Officer, Assistant DNI for Domestic Engagement, Information Sharing, and Data (ADNI/DEISD), Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
Brian Bataille, Chief Data Officer, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)
Maj Gen John Olson, PhD, USAF, Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer, Department of the Air Force (DAF)
Mark Krzysko, SES, Principal Deputy Director of Enterprise Information in the Acquisition Data and Analytics (ADA), OUSD (A&S)
Marie Falkowski, Director, Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics, Digital Innovation Directorate, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
Dr. Mark Brady, Chief Data Officer, U.S. Space Force (USSF)
Sarah Hengemuhle, Chief Futures Group - Office of Information Technology Services (ITS), National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC)
Tom Sasala, SES, Chief Data Officer, Department of the Navy (DON)
Brian B. Joseph, Deputy Director, Data Analytics, OUSD (A&S)
Caroline Kuharske, Acting Chief Data Officer, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
Discussion Topics: Actionable Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Increased Efficiency, Situational Awareness, Big Data Analytics, Operational Advantage, Predictive Analytics
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
(201) 987-0183
https://bigdatasymposium.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
(201) 987-0183
https://bigdatasymposium.dsigroup.org/
Categories