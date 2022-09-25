The Collaborative Leader, 4 Talents for a Better Business
Collaborative leadership is a means of engaging the workforce in order for the business to thrive in the 21st century world of constant change. Leaders create an open culture in which input is welcomed and included in business decisions. The culture is described as one in which people are happy and more productive, thus creating a thriving company.
Sylva, NC, September 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ron Robinson has run businesses and traveled the globe, assisting leaders to create cultures of involvement for higher levels of performance. His book, "A Business of Leaders," keynote addresses and seminars are focused on helping leaders and managers create better businesses with happy and productive people.
www.ronspeaking.com
The Collaborative Leader
Collaborative leadership is a means of engaging the workforce in order for the business to thrive in the 21st century world of constant change. Leaders create an open culture in which input is welcomed and included in business decisions. The culture is described as one in which people are happy and more productive, thus creating a thriving company. Ron Robinson has observed that leaders who create better businesses use the 4 talents listed below.
4 Talents of Collaborative Leaders
1. Connect: When leaders communicate a common vision and mission they provide the means for engaging employees when planning monthly and annual tasks. They share information rather than rely on traditional need to know methods. Team members are enabled to perform tasks when they have clear information on what needs to be done. Leaders regularly update employees on company progress and become active listeners for staff input. Leaders create engaging workplaces by asking good questions rather than giving right answers.
2. Deliberate: Involve people in decisions that affect them. Everyone wants their organization to run efficiently and do their best when asked to contribute their ideas. People doing the work know the job best and possess a deeper understanding of the issues. They become more committed when their decisions are implemented. Collaborative leaders include stakeholders within and outside the organization when assessing issues and solving problems. The distribution of decision-making that includes customers will make an organization smarter, flexible and more adaptable.
3. Inspire: Treat people like you want to be treated. Showing concern for them and recognizing their efforts and contributions are proven habits that retain and grow members of any company. A collaborative leader who acts in a way that reflects integrity and respect will inspire employee respect and willingness to follow.
4. Create: Crazy ideas are crazy until they are not. When employees share their ideas and see their opinions are valued, they support and implement final decisions. Instead of answering questions, asking good questions is essential for collaborative leaders to generate creativity and innovation. A good, open-ended question is worth more than a quick answer, as it leads to innovative ideas and solutions to any problem. Further creativity is generated when information from diverse cultures and generations contribute ideas and better solutions that in turn create better and more competitive companies. Opening the door to other organizations and the local community further enhances the potential for growth, not only of the company but also the community.
Example
A collaborative leader is one who meets regularly with her project team or staff. In the meeting, data is reviewed regarding project or company progress. When problems occur, the leader assembles her team and identifies the problem. She listens to the group, asks them for solutions and empowers them to implement the agreed upon ideas for moving the project or company forward. As solutions are implemented, she recognizes the contributions of each person and provides group recognition and encouragement on a regular basis. Scorecards are used to paint a clear picture of progress, and employees are encouraged to offer ideas for project or product improvements.
Benefits
Being interactive and involved with employees creates equality among managers and team members. Including all stakeholders strengthens relationships among organizations in working together. The benefits to companies who deliberately create a culture of engagement and involvement include the ability to react nimbly to constant change, retain a grater number of workforce members, increase efficiency, productivity and reduce costs. An organization benefits when its leadership changes from 20th century command and control methods to the 21st century business model of engagement and involvement that creates a Business of Leaders.
www.ronspeaking.com
The Collaborative Leader
Collaborative leadership is a means of engaging the workforce in order for the business to thrive in the 21st century world of constant change. Leaders create an open culture in which input is welcomed and included in business decisions. The culture is described as one in which people are happy and more productive, thus creating a thriving company. Ron Robinson has observed that leaders who create better businesses use the 4 talents listed below.
4 Talents of Collaborative Leaders
1. Connect: When leaders communicate a common vision and mission they provide the means for engaging employees when planning monthly and annual tasks. They share information rather than rely on traditional need to know methods. Team members are enabled to perform tasks when they have clear information on what needs to be done. Leaders regularly update employees on company progress and become active listeners for staff input. Leaders create engaging workplaces by asking good questions rather than giving right answers.
2. Deliberate: Involve people in decisions that affect them. Everyone wants their organization to run efficiently and do their best when asked to contribute their ideas. People doing the work know the job best and possess a deeper understanding of the issues. They become more committed when their decisions are implemented. Collaborative leaders include stakeholders within and outside the organization when assessing issues and solving problems. The distribution of decision-making that includes customers will make an organization smarter, flexible and more adaptable.
3. Inspire: Treat people like you want to be treated. Showing concern for them and recognizing their efforts and contributions are proven habits that retain and grow members of any company. A collaborative leader who acts in a way that reflects integrity and respect will inspire employee respect and willingness to follow.
4. Create: Crazy ideas are crazy until they are not. When employees share their ideas and see their opinions are valued, they support and implement final decisions. Instead of answering questions, asking good questions is essential for collaborative leaders to generate creativity and innovation. A good, open-ended question is worth more than a quick answer, as it leads to innovative ideas and solutions to any problem. Further creativity is generated when information from diverse cultures and generations contribute ideas and better solutions that in turn create better and more competitive companies. Opening the door to other organizations and the local community further enhances the potential for growth, not only of the company but also the community.
Example
A collaborative leader is one who meets regularly with her project team or staff. In the meeting, data is reviewed regarding project or company progress. When problems occur, the leader assembles her team and identifies the problem. She listens to the group, asks them for solutions and empowers them to implement the agreed upon ideas for moving the project or company forward. As solutions are implemented, she recognizes the contributions of each person and provides group recognition and encouragement on a regular basis. Scorecards are used to paint a clear picture of progress, and employees are encouraged to offer ideas for project or product improvements.
Benefits
Being interactive and involved with employees creates equality among managers and team members. Including all stakeholders strengthens relationships among organizations in working together. The benefits to companies who deliberately create a culture of engagement and involvement include the ability to react nimbly to constant change, retain a grater number of workforce members, increase efficiency, productivity and reduce costs. An organization benefits when its leadership changes from 20th century command and control methods to the 21st century business model of engagement and involvement that creates a Business of Leaders.
Contact
RonSpeakingContact
Ronald Robinson
828-507-0987
www.RonSpeaking.com
Ronald Robinson
828-507-0987
www.RonSpeaking.com
Multimedia
Categories