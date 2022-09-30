Under-Served Health Resources (USHR) Formally Launches First Community Campaign

Des Moines-based Under-Served Health Resources (USHR) is formally launching its first local campaign to positively impact health disparities related to COVID-19 and other chronic conditions. USHR, a 501c3 non-profit with an experienced Board of six volunteers, aims to fill a health care void by improving health care delivery and outcomes for underserved populations.