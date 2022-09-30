Under-Served Health Resources (USHR) Formally Launches First Community Campaign
Des Moines, IA, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After two years of careful planning, Des Moines-based Under-Served Health Resources (USHR) is formally launching its first local campaign to positively impact health disparities related to COVID-19 and other chronic conditions. USHR, a 501c3 non-profit with an experienced Board of six volunteers, aims to fill a health care void by improving health care delivery and outcomes for underserved populations. Funded by a grant from the Iowa Department of Public Health, initial campaigns target community education on the bivalent COVID-19 booster and faith-based organizations to address vaccine hesitancy among marginalized urban populations.
“Supporters of equitable care now have a go-to organization for advancing health equity. USHR brings a unique approach by collaborating with communities and connecting individuals with chronic medical conditions to advanced, low-cost and no-cost sources of health care,” said Tom Hamilton, USHR Board Member. “We then recommend the advanced technology necessary to improve health care delivery and leverage data that lowers health care costs for partners, providers and payers alike.”
USHR connects medically underserved communities to better health care through education and technology. Acting as expert facilitators, USHR helps community-based organizations and financing health clinics reach disproportionate urban populations through education on the use of telehealth, remote patient monitoring and remote health services. They also focus on increasing individual self-advocacy and literacy in health care settings, as well as resolving health misconceptions. Through the generous support of donations and grants, USHR ultimately strives to advance health equity to improve the health, happiness and livelihood of communities.
“USHR is a game changer for federal and state agencies, foundations and other philanthropic ventures that are committed to advancing health equity for underserved communities. USHR opens up a new realm of opportunities, allowing underserved patient populations to be easily treated in the comfort of their own homes through innovative care techniques,” said Dr. Mary Pat Wohlford, USHR Board Member. “Federal and State agencies, foundations and other philanthropic ventures now have a health advocate that can make an immediate community impact, whether through education or connections to low-cost and no-cost treatments.”
USHR’s mission is to improve health care services for medically underserved populations while increasing health care delivery options for providers and their patients. This will be accomplished through the education of health care services that take advantage of modern technologies to increase access for the underserved population. Through USHR, further funding will be injected into local communities to bring innovative health tools to keep communities happy and healthy, while lowering costs for health services.
If you would like more information on this topic or if you want to improve the health of your local community through innovation, please contact Tom Hamilton, USHR Board Member, at telehealthfirst@gmail.com.
About Under-Served Health Resources (USHR)
Based in Des Moines, IA, USHR is a non-profit organization that connects medically underserved communities and disproportionate populations to better health care through education and technology. Seeking to fill gaps in health care and technology for local community-based organizations, USHR aims to advance health equity and achieve better health outcomes for the underserved population. USHR is run by an experienced Board of six volunteers.
