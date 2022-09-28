Black Belt Community Foundation Kicks Off Football Season with Annual Throw & Go Contest
Black Belt-wide effort involves BBCF Community Associates in 12 Counties. Donors Have Chance to Win Iron Bowl Tickets While Funding Community Granting.
Selma, AL, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) annual “Throw & Go Contest” is kicking off again this year to support BBCF’s Community Grants Program. This year’s prize is a pair of tickets to the 2022 IRON BOWL (Alabama vs. Auburn Football Game) to be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on November 26, 2022. The tickets were given by a donor to BBCF for the specific purposes of this effort. 2022 has been BBCF’s most successful year of community granting yet with over 69 worthy community organizations receiving community grants totaling over $208,000.
BBCF President Felecia Lucky states, "Throw & Go has become a BBCF tradition! As we celebrate the excitement of football season and getting back to normal gatherings, we are even more excited to see our communities all pitching in to help fund our community grants program through the on the ground leadership of our Community Associates!"
How to participate? Potential donors will be asked to give a minimum $5.00 donation for a ticket which creates an entry for them into a skills contest drawing. All the tickets will be placed in a container, and a BBCF Board member will select one ticket from the container on November 15, 2022. The name that is pulled out will be the individual selected to participate in the BBCF “Throw & Go Skills Contest.” This drawing will be captured by video and shared to the media and public via social media for transparency. The BBCF Community Engagement Officer or BBCF President will contact the contestant immediately following the drawing. The Community Engagement Officer will schedule the “Throw & Go Skills Contest” prior to the date of the Alabama and Auburn Football Game. Donors can enter the contest online at bit.ly/bbcfthrowandgo2022 or by visiting the BBCF’s website donations page at: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/blackbeltcommunityfoundation. The BBCF Community Associates (CA) across 12 counties of the Black Belt will also offer direct paper ticketing through the CA network.
For the “Throw & Go Skills Contest,” the contestant will have three attempts to complete a 12-yard pass to a BBCF Staff Member. The 12 yards are symbolic of the 12 counties that are in the BBCF service area. The skills contest will be captured by video for transparency and documentation of the integrity of the contest. For any questions related to Throw & Go, please contact Christopher Spencer at the BBCF office: 334.874.1126 (ext. 111) or by e-mail to cspencer@blackbeltfound.org.
Find out more about BBCF and “Throw & Go” at: www.blackbeltfound.org.
Join their Social Media Community and follow “Throw & Go” live updates at: https://www.facebook.com/BBCF2004/.
Over the past eighteen years, BBCF has worked tirelessly to help Alabama's most challenged region realize its potential. BBCF has awarded more than six million dollars in grants to support more than 500 community-led initiatives across BBCF’s 12-county service area in the Black Belt. BBCF was established in 2004 to support local efforts that contribute to the strength, innovation, and success of all the region’s people and communities.
Follow Black Belt community developments and more online at www.blackbeltfound.org and via social media outlets at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Channel, or Twitter.
Contact
DK Harris Public RelationsContact
Daron Harris
256-592-9153
www.alabamaprman.com
