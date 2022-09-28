Engel & Völkers Realtor®, Carolina Conner, Earns Brokers License
Madeira Beach luxury real estate brokerage, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, congratulates Carolina Conner on receiving her Brokers license.
Madeira Beach, FL, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carolina Conner, AHWD, MRP, CIPS, C2EX, RENE, SFR, a luxury real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, which has been ranked a Top Workplace for four consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Times, has recently earned her Brokers License. To achieve this, realtors must have been registered as an active sales associate for at least 24 months during the preceding 5 years under one or more brokers; have held a current and valid real estate sales associate's license for at least 24 months during the preceding 5 years in the employ of a governmental agency for a salary and performing the duties authorized in Chapter 475, F.S.; or has held a current and valid real estate broker's license for at least 24 months during the preceding 5 years in any other state, territory, or jurisdiction of the United States, or in any foreign national jurisdiction. Along with other items, they must also complete 72-hour FREC-approved pre-licensing course for brokers, submit an application and application fee as well as fingerprints to the state, then take and pass the Florida Real Estate Broker Examination with a grade of 75 or higher. After they receive and activate their license, they must then complete a 60-hour Florida Real Estate Commission-approved post-licensing course for brokers before their initial broker license expires.
Mrs. Conner is a Madeira Beach, FL resident and a veteran advocate supporting different local non-profit organizations and boards such as Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Pinellas County, Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA), and is currently serving as a Director on the Board of Directors at the Pinellas Realtor® Organization and Central Pasco Realtor Organization. In this capacity she also serves on the Florida Realtor Board of Directors. She is the spouse of a retired U.S Military Veteran, Jason Conner, who is a licensed FL Realtor® with Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach located at 14225 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach, FL.
“Carolina’s drive, determination and desire to continually expand her experiences as a Realtor® is truly admirable. Providing such a service to the community calls for continued growth, especially when it comes to continuing your education and staying up-to-date with real estate laws and regulations. At Engel & Völkers we support this type of growth and encourage all of our real estate advisors to keep growing and providing exceptional service to our communities,” states Cherie Pattishall, Broker and License Partner for both Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Mrs. Conner is a Madeira Beach, FL resident and a veteran advocate supporting different local non-profit organizations and boards such as Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Pinellas County, Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA), and is currently serving as a Director on the Board of Directors at the Pinellas Realtor® Organization and Central Pasco Realtor Organization. In this capacity she also serves on the Florida Realtor Board of Directors. She is the spouse of a retired U.S Military Veteran, Jason Conner, who is a licensed FL Realtor® with Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach located at 14225 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach, FL.
“Carolina’s drive, determination and desire to continually expand her experiences as a Realtor® is truly admirable. Providing such a service to the community calls for continued growth, especially when it comes to continuing your education and staying up-to-date with real estate laws and regulations. At Engel & Völkers we support this type of growth and encourage all of our real estate advisors to keep growing and providing exceptional service to our communities,” states Cherie Pattishall, Broker and License Partner for both Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Engel & Völkers Madeira BeachContact
Cherie Pattishall
727-394-7365
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Cherie Pattishall
727-394-7365
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Categories