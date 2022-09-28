49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Newest Website Blog
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Discusses Medical Marijuana, DUI and Driving.
Clearwater, FL, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clearwater, Florida bail bonds agency, 49th Street Bail Bonds, announces the launch of their newest website blog entitled “Have Your Medical Marijuana Card and Ready to Hit the Florida Roadways?” In this blog readers will learn more about the parameters of the medical marijuana law.
Owner of 49th Street Bail Bonds, Danielle Scott states “There is a lot of misinformation on the streets with regard to what you can legally do if you have a valid medical marijuana card. Many people think they can freely use marijuana products out and about because they have a valid card. This is not so. People are getting into trouble and end up in my office because they don’t understand the laws. Our newest blog I hope will educate people so they can stay out of jail.”
Questions answered in the blog include:
Can I travel with marijuana if I have my medical marijuana card?
Can I drive lawfully if I am using medical marijuana?
How much medical marijuana can you drive with legally in Florida?
I have a valid medical marijuana card, can I legally smoke marijuana in my car while driving?
If I am not driving, can I still consume my cannabis products in the car?
These questions are all answered in this newest blog located at: https://49thstreetbailbonds.com/medical-marijuana-driving/
Scott adds “I encourage people to peruse through my website (www.49thstreetbailbonds.com) as I post different tips to staying out of jail. The blog feature is a new addition to my website. We are trying to feature educational topics each month. I see so much misinformation on the streets with regard to what you can and can’t do if you hold a valid medical marijuana card. I thought that by writing a blog post it would clear up some of the misinformation.”
49th Street Bail Bonds is located at 12211 49th Street North, Suite #2 in Clearwater, Florida 33762. Their office is minutes from the Pinellas County Jail. While bonding defendants from the Pinellas County Jail is a majority of their business, 49th Street Bail Bonds also bonds people from the Hillsborough County Jail, Duval County Jail, Orange County Jail, Seminole County Jail, Osceola County Jail, Seminole County Jail, and the Lake County Jail. A small transfer fee is applied to bond premiums for jails outside of Pinellas County, Florida.
A majority of their bail bonds typically are for domestic violence, drugs and traffic violations such as road rage, and driving with a suspended license. Other criminal charges 49th Street Bail Bonds will bond for include assault, battery, child neglect, theft, tax evasion, money laundering and several other charges.
Scott adds “I encourage people to call my Clearwater, Florida bail bonds office. We will walk people through the bail bonds process especially those who this is their first time being arrested. It can be pretty scary when you are first arrested. Trying to keep track of paperwork and court dates can be confusing. We help clients navigate the system so they don’t miss their court date(s) and make sure they turn in their paperwork on time.”
For those who are looking for their loved ones and not sure if they have been arrested, there is an inmate search tool on the 49th Street Bail Bonds website. There is also a self-warrant check where people can look to see if they have a warrant out for their arrest and they don’t even know it.
For people who are curious about how does bail work? They are encouraged to visit online at https://49thstreetbailbonds.com/how-does-bail-work/ to read more.
49th Street Bail Bonds encourages people to follow their website and particularly their online blog for more information or call their Clearwater, Florida bail bonds office at 727-592-0000. They are available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week including holidays and weekends.
Owner of 49th Street Bail Bonds, Danielle Scott states “There is a lot of misinformation on the streets with regard to what you can legally do if you have a valid medical marijuana card. Many people think they can freely use marijuana products out and about because they have a valid card. This is not so. People are getting into trouble and end up in my office because they don’t understand the laws. Our newest blog I hope will educate people so they can stay out of jail.”
Questions answered in the blog include:
Can I travel with marijuana if I have my medical marijuana card?
Can I drive lawfully if I am using medical marijuana?
How much medical marijuana can you drive with legally in Florida?
I have a valid medical marijuana card, can I legally smoke marijuana in my car while driving?
If I am not driving, can I still consume my cannabis products in the car?
These questions are all answered in this newest blog located at: https://49thstreetbailbonds.com/medical-marijuana-driving/
Scott adds “I encourage people to peruse through my website (www.49thstreetbailbonds.com) as I post different tips to staying out of jail. The blog feature is a new addition to my website. We are trying to feature educational topics each month. I see so much misinformation on the streets with regard to what you can and can’t do if you hold a valid medical marijuana card. I thought that by writing a blog post it would clear up some of the misinformation.”
49th Street Bail Bonds is located at 12211 49th Street North, Suite #2 in Clearwater, Florida 33762. Their office is minutes from the Pinellas County Jail. While bonding defendants from the Pinellas County Jail is a majority of their business, 49th Street Bail Bonds also bonds people from the Hillsborough County Jail, Duval County Jail, Orange County Jail, Seminole County Jail, Osceola County Jail, Seminole County Jail, and the Lake County Jail. A small transfer fee is applied to bond premiums for jails outside of Pinellas County, Florida.
A majority of their bail bonds typically are for domestic violence, drugs and traffic violations such as road rage, and driving with a suspended license. Other criminal charges 49th Street Bail Bonds will bond for include assault, battery, child neglect, theft, tax evasion, money laundering and several other charges.
Scott adds “I encourage people to call my Clearwater, Florida bail bonds office. We will walk people through the bail bonds process especially those who this is their first time being arrested. It can be pretty scary when you are first arrested. Trying to keep track of paperwork and court dates can be confusing. We help clients navigate the system so they don’t miss their court date(s) and make sure they turn in their paperwork on time.”
For those who are looking for their loved ones and not sure if they have been arrested, there is an inmate search tool on the 49th Street Bail Bonds website. There is also a self-warrant check where people can look to see if they have a warrant out for their arrest and they don’t even know it.
For people who are curious about how does bail work? They are encouraged to visit online at https://49thstreetbailbonds.com/how-does-bail-work/ to read more.
49th Street Bail Bonds encourages people to follow their website and particularly their online blog for more information or call their Clearwater, Florida bail bonds office at 727-592-0000. They are available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week including holidays and weekends.
Contact
49th Street Bail BondsContact
Danielle Scott
727-592-0000
www.49thstreetbailbonds.com
Danielle Scott
727-592-0000
www.49thstreetbailbonds.com
Categories