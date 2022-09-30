Enclosure Lock/Latch Wing Handles Ex-Stock Online and in Stainless Steel from FDB Panel Fittings
Isleworth, United Kingdom, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Enclosure hardware specialists FDB Panel Fittings now offer high quality quarter-turn lock/latches at their online store in wing format. This convenient wing handle or wing knob design facilitates improved manual operation on small, e.g. wall mounting enclosures, or may be used in pairs for larger cabinet doors in place of a more complex rod lock system.
Ex-stock availability and rapid delivery cover the zinc die units in chrome or black finish, as well as the stainless steel variants in both standard and mini sizes. These AISI 316 items provide protection up to IP65 and are suited to outdoor or arduous environments.
Wing handles and latches are only part of the range of enclosure hardware available ex-stock from FDB Panel Fittings Online Store, a range which includes quarter turn lock/latch components from IP65 to IP69 (for food, pharmaceutical and similar industries), also traditional L and T handles with/without locks. Assembled locks are available to save time in assembly under the FDB Rocfast service as are sophisticated swinghandles with many useful features – such as IP65 ratings, anti-vandal designs, and a selection of varying cylinder or insert options.
Many quarter turns are offered with compression features and with visual status indication for installations where nuisance opening is potentially an issue or where it may be important to tell if a lock is open or closed at a glance e.g. in railway or special vehicle use. FDB Panel Fittings pride themselves on a long and in depth history of supply partnership with the specialist panel industry, which enables them to assist with small or large quantity requirements and international logistics.
Ex-stock availability and rapid delivery cover the zinc die units in chrome or black finish, as well as the stainless steel variants in both standard and mini sizes. These AISI 316 items provide protection up to IP65 and are suited to outdoor or arduous environments.
Wing handles and latches are only part of the range of enclosure hardware available ex-stock from FDB Panel Fittings Online Store, a range which includes quarter turn lock/latch components from IP65 to IP69 (for food, pharmaceutical and similar industries), also traditional L and T handles with/without locks. Assembled locks are available to save time in assembly under the FDB Rocfast service as are sophisticated swinghandles with many useful features – such as IP65 ratings, anti-vandal designs, and a selection of varying cylinder or insert options.
Many quarter turns are offered with compression features and with visual status indication for installations where nuisance opening is potentially an issue or where it may be important to tell if a lock is open or closed at a glance e.g. in railway or special vehicle use. FDB Panel Fittings pride themselves on a long and in depth history of supply partnership with the specialist panel industry, which enables them to assist with small or large quantity requirements and international logistics.
Contact
FDB Panel FittingsContact
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/wing-handle
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/wing-handle
Categories