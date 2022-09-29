Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Launches New Prenatal Program
Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic now offers CenteringPregnancy as an option for prenatal patients.
Elmsford, NY, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic (PPHP) is proud to announce the launch of CenteringPregnancy, a unique and innovative style of prenatal care. Its aim is to build a community that empowers pregnant people to be actively involved in their own care and equips them to make healthy choices throughout their pregnancy and beyond.
Expectant patients meet for 10 sessions with a Centering clinician (doctor, midwife, nurse practitioner, or physician’s assistant) and group of up to 10-12 other pregnant people that are due around the same time. At each prenatal visit pregnant patients have one-on-one time with their Centering clinician to have their pregnancy monitored and to discuss any private concerns. This one-on-one time will replace a regular prenatal appointment. The remaining time is used to talk about pregnancy issues that are relevant to the group, such as exercise, nutrition, reducing stress, signs of labor, breast (or chest) feeding, new baby care, and after delivery issues.
Dr. Meera Shah the Chief Medical Officer at PPHP said, “Numerous published studies show that Centering patients have healthier babies and that Centering nearly eliminates racial disparities in preterm birth. At PPHP we are committed to improving maternal health outcomes and reducing maternal mortality, particularly among people of color.”
“We are very excited to launch CenteringPregnancy as an option for our prenatal patients,” continued Dr. Shah. “Patients are able to choose which prenatal program is best for them, CenteringPregnancy or traditional individual care. We are launching in our New Rochelle health center and plan to expand to our other health care centers.”
PPHP is one of eight Planned Parenthood affiliates across the country to offer prenatal care and the first to offer CenteringPregnancy. CenteringPregancy is a program within the Centering Healthcare Institute whose mission is to improve health, transform care, and disrupt inequitable systems through the Centering group model.
For more information about Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic’s prenatal program, including CenteringPregnancy, visit www.pphp.org/prenatal.
Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic (PPHP) provides sexual and reproductive health care in 10 health centers and two mobile health centers in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and Suffolk counties. In 2021, PPHP provided services to nearly 31,000 patients in 53,981 visits. It offered 1,012 education and training programs, reaching 5,479 youth and adults. PPHP has served the community for 89 years and is dedicated to educating and empowering individuals to make responsible choices regarding their sexuality and sexual health. PPHP is headquartered in Elmsford, NY. For more information about PPHP services and programs, visit www.pphp.org. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
