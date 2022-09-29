PromoStandards Hosted Its First Annual Hack-A-Thon, Brought Teams Together to Solve Promotional Product Industry Challenges
Bethleham, PA, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PromoStandards hosted its first Hack-a-Thon, sponsored by Essent, virtually from September 19 to September 26, 2022. During this annual event, cross-functional teams use PromoStandards protocols to access trading partner data and services to develop solutions for real-world promotional product industry challenges.
“PromoStandards and Essent, along with the PromoStandards community, have a shared vision to remove friction from the supply chain through tight trading partner systems integration,” said Eric Alessi, President & CEO of Essent Corporation and Chair of PromoStandards. “The Hack-A-Thon is another productive and fun opportunity for the community to collaborate on making the industry stronger, and we're thrilled to make it happen.”
More than 50 participants, representing 33 companies from multiple countries, formed 7 teams. They met throughout the week, collaborated, and presented their solution to a panel of guest judges. These judges included David Nicholson, Vice Chairman of PCNA, Vera Muzzillo, CEO of Proforma, Kate Alavez of PromoShop Inc, and Wade Williams of OrderMyGear.
“It's very exciting and refreshing to see as an industry we are coming together to solve problems,” said guest judge Vera Muzzillo. “Kudos to PromoStandards, team leaders, and participants.”
Guest judge Kate Alavez added, “It has been incredible having all these cross-functional teams bring innovation to the forefront of industry discussions.”
Each team was judged on problem statement clarity, presentation creativity, and technical feasibility and had 10 minutes to pitch. Live presentations were recorded and will be shared at the virtual Hack-A-Thon Awards Ceremony. Winning teams will share $5,000 in cash prizes and receive additional swag.
For more information about the Hack-A-Thon and Technology Summit, please visit https://promostandards.org/Technology-Summit-Hackathon.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences. For more information, please visit https://promostandards.org/.
