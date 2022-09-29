VIEWS Digital Marketing Consultants Obtain Certifications in Digital Marketing
King of Prussia, PA, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- VIEWS Digital Marketing recently announced that some team members obtained several certifications in digital marketing. In addition, the consultants of the agency received certificates in a range of various platforms and technologies.
Morgan Zimmerman obtained three different certifications from marketing software developer HubSpot.
Sales Management: How to use various sales processes and technology to “deliver a customer-focused experience through the sales cycle to client success hand-off.”
Frictionless Sales: Using sales processes as technologies to provide quality services to customers and increase word-of-mouth referrals.
Revenue Operations: This course focused on various aspects of revenue, resources, and efficient spending to meet business goals and scale.
In addition to helping VIEWS build relationships with prospective clients, Morgan will use this training to educate current clients on reaching sales goals and managing their resources appropriately.
Scott Dewalt received certification from the email marketing platform Constant Contact. The certification denotes that Dewalt, and VIEWS Digital Marketing agency as a whole, has become a Constant Contact Certified Partner. Being a Partner has several benefits, including access to marketing materials, directories, and events.
Jennifer Scruitsky received a certificate for Google Ads Search. The course test a user’s ability to understand and use several functions of Google Search campaigns, such as auctions, automated bidding, and strategy and lead generation techniques. She joins other members of the VIEWS team certified in Google Ads.
VIEWS Digital Marketing CEO Nancy Vinkler said, “We are excited about the team’s recent growth. We also look forward to seeing them use their new skills and knowledge as a result of their certifications in digital marketing for our current and future clients.”
About VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency
VIEWS’ team of digital marketing consultants, recognized for achievements using online marketing tools, drives success for its clients. VIEWS tailors a digital marketing plan to meet a business’s individual needs, elevating its internet presence and profitability to new levels. A better internet presence is accomplished using innovative Internet technologies and advanced digital marketing tactics. VIEWS is part of the WSI (We Simplify the Internet) global network of digital marketing consultants with access to numerous resources across the world to serve their clients better. To get in touch with a specialist at VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency, call 610-215-2998. For more information about offerings, business opportunities, and new website launch projects, please visit the website at https://www.viewsdigitalmarketing.com/.
Contact:
Nancy Vinkler
610-215-2949
hello@viewsdigitalmarketing.com
VIEWS Digital Marketing Location
50 Casselberry Drive, Norristown, PA 19403
