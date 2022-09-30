Wall Street Law Firm Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, Opens Office in London
Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, one of the world’s leading international law firms, opens new office in London.
New York, NY, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, one of the world’s leading international law firms, is pleased to announce the opening of its new London office, with Ms. Ihsane Elidrissi Elhassani joining the Firm as Partner and Office Head.
London remains one of the world's foremost business and financial centres and is a leading forum for international arbitrations.
“The London office will be a key factor in the continued development of our corporate strategy, with its focus on international arbitrations, regulatory, tax, and cross-border transactions," explains Dr. John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of Maalouf Ashford & Talbot. “Being on the ground in London also offers a significant opportunity for our Arbitration, International Trade & Finance, and Corporate practice groups to better serve the interests of our Global 100 clients."
Ms. Ihsane Elidrissi Elhassani, Head of the London Office, will lead a core team of lawyers from the Firm’s Arbitration, Transactional, and Corporate departments.
About Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP
Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, is one of the world's leading international law firms with offices throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.
The Firm represents Global 100 Companies in connection with matters involving international trade & finance law, arbitration & litigation, oil & gas law, corporate law, banking law, compliance and regulatory issues, technology, media and telecommunications law, pharmaceuticals law, tax law, mergers & acquisitions, Islamic finance law, intellectual property law, and media & telecommunications law.
Maalouf Ashford & Talbot is honored to have been named Law Firm of the Year for 2022 in multiple jurisdictions including the United States, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Switzerland and China in numerous categories including: Arbitration & Litigation, Corporate, International Trade & Finance, Banking, Energy, Oil & Gas, Mergers & Acquisitions, Compliance, Maritime, and Tax Law.
About Dr. John J. Maalouf
Dr. John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of the Firm, is one of Wall Street’s top lawyers and is a globally recognized expert in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, International Arbitration & Litigation, Corporate & Business Law, Banking Law, Mergers & Acquisitions, Oil & Gas Law, Pharmaceuticals Law, Telecommunications Law, and Intellectual Property Law.
Dr. Maalouf has been ranked as one of the Top 10 International Trade & Finance Lawyers in the United States for the past 17 consecutive years by the United States Lawyer Rankings, 2006 - 2022 Editions, taking the No. 1 position for the past 5 consecutive years.
In addition to being one of the world’s leading lawyers, Dr. Maalouf is also an International Arbitrator with the following Courts of International Arbitration and International Arbitration Centers:
• London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)
• American Arbitration Association (AAA/ICDR)
• Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)
• Abu Dhabi Global Markets Arbitration Centre (ADGM)
• Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)
• International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA - The Hague)
• New York International Arbitration Center (NYIAC - Member)
• British Virgin Islands International Arbitration Centre (BVI IAC)
• Australian Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (ACICA)
• British Columbia International Commercial Arbitration Centre (BCICAC)
• GCC Arbitration Centre (Bahrain)
• Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC)
• Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC)
• Korean Commercial Arbitration Board (KCAB)
As an International Arbitrator, Dr. Maalouf has over 19 years of experience deciding large international commercial disputes between multinational companies around the world. In addition, Dr. Maalouf is a Member of MENSA, the International High IQ Society, and has a certified Genius IQ.
About Ihsane Elidrissi Elhassani
Ihsane is Head of Maalouf Ashford & Talbot's London Office. A highly skilled and experienced attorney, Ihsane has significant experience representing large multi-national clients in connection with commercial and corporate law matters, regulatory issues, transactional matters, and arbitration and litigation cases. Ihsane also assists multi-national companies in connection with establishing branches or subsidiaries in the UK.
Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP
43 Upper Grosvenor St
London W1K 2NJ
Lisa Stone
212-537-5035
maaloufashford.com
