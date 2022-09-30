Accelerating Hypersonic Capabilities at the Advanced Materials for Defense Summit
The 5th Annual Advanced Materials for Defense Summit will convene experts from AFRL, NASA, Industry and Academia for a discussion on, Facilitating Advanced Material Development for the Acceleration of Hypersonic Capabilities.
Alexandria, VA, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 5th Annual Advanced Materials for Defense Summit (materials.dsigroup.org) will gather a panel of experts from AFRL, NASA, Industry and Academia to provide their insight into the acceleration of hypersonic capabilities, focusing on this year’s theme, Facilitating Advanced Material Development for the Acceleration of Hypersonic Capabilities. These Senior experts will also discuss innovative solutions to the challenges of developing functional and resilient hypersonic capabilities.
The panel discussion will take place during the Advanced Materials for Defense Summit, on the morning of Tuesday, November 17 at 11am at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, VA.
The Panel, moderated by Dr. Thomas Corke, Director, Hypersonic Systems Initiative, University of Notre Dame will feature:
- Dr. Charles D. Ormsby, Chief, Manufacturing and Industrial Technologies Division, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory
- Dr. David Glass, Senior Technologist; Technical Advisor, Hypersonic Technology Project, NASA Langley Research Center
- Dr. Jeff Maranchi, Program Area Manager, Signature, Electromagnetics, and Energy Research, JHU/APL
- Christina Bain, Director (Acting), Hypersonics and Advanced Materials, Lockheed Martin
Additional topics to be discussed at the 2022 Summit Include:
- Ensuring a robust, secure, and resilient defense industrial base to meet Warfighters needs
- Enabling advanced materials science and technology research to ensure soldier superiority
- Delivering leading-edge capabilities to the Soldier to enhance combat overmatch against current and future threats
- Leading the research & development of advanced, next-gen air & space capabilities
- Supplying affordable and sustainable material readiness to support DoD warfighting needs
- Facilitating advanced material development for the acceleration of hypersonics
- And much more
DSI is welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more, please contact Amanda Delgado, adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Advanced Materials for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://materials.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
The panel discussion will take place during the Advanced Materials for Defense Summit, on the morning of Tuesday, November 17 at 11am at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, VA.
The Panel, moderated by Dr. Thomas Corke, Director, Hypersonic Systems Initiative, University of Notre Dame will feature:
- Dr. Charles D. Ormsby, Chief, Manufacturing and Industrial Technologies Division, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory
- Dr. David Glass, Senior Technologist; Technical Advisor, Hypersonic Technology Project, NASA Langley Research Center
- Dr. Jeff Maranchi, Program Area Manager, Signature, Electromagnetics, and Energy Research, JHU/APL
- Christina Bain, Director (Acting), Hypersonics and Advanced Materials, Lockheed Martin
Additional topics to be discussed at the 2022 Summit Include:
- Ensuring a robust, secure, and resilient defense industrial base to meet Warfighters needs
- Enabling advanced materials science and technology research to ensure soldier superiority
- Delivering leading-edge capabilities to the Soldier to enhance combat overmatch against current and future threats
- Leading the research & development of advanced, next-gen air & space capabilities
- Supplying affordable and sustainable material readiness to support DoD warfighting needs
- Facilitating advanced material development for the acceleration of hypersonics
- And much more
DSI is welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more, please contact Amanda Delgado, adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Advanced Materials for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://materials.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
(201) 896-7802
https://materials.dsigroup.org/
Erica Noreika
(201) 896-7802
https://materials.dsigroup.org/
Categories