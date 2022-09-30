Announcing 9th Annual Space Resiliency Summit
The 9th Annual Space Resiliency Summit will take place December 7-8, 2022 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Increase in military space funding has opened the door to innovation in both the public and private sectors, and 21st Century Challenges have highlighted both the opportunity and the need for collaboration between the two. To this end, Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 9th Annual Space Resiliency Summit, occurring December 7-8, 2022, in National Harbor, MD.
The 9th Annual Space Resiliency Summit will feature the latest strategic updates from high level decision makers and thought-provoking discussions on the latest innovations and most glaring challenges facing the US space community. Attendees will hear from leaders across the DoD, Federal Government, and commercial space industry about the policies and technologies necessary to bolster and ensure the security of US space assets and missions. The summit will also feature two panels that will lay out the roadmap to achieving a hybrid space architecture from both a public and commercial viewpoint.
The 2022 Space Resiliency Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Maj. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., USAF, Director of Operations, Training, and Force Development (J3/7), US Space Command
- Dr. Kelly D. Hammett, SES, Director, Space Rapid Capabilities Office, USSF
- Col Eric J. Felt, USAF, Deputy Executive Director, Architecture, Science and Technology Directorate, US Space Force
- Michael Monteleone, SES, Director, Assured PNT/Space Cross-Functional Team, Army Futures Command
- Jeremy Leader, SES, Director, Commercial Systems Office, US Space Force
- James Comfort, Director of Survivability Assurance Office, National Reconnaissance Office
- CAPT Denny Brisley, USN (Ret.), President & Chief Operating Officer, North Star Earth & Space Systems
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Transforming US Space Operations to Assure Joint Strategic Advantage and Outpace External Threats
- Unleashing US Technological Innovation and Industrial Capability to Advance Space Resiliency
- Assuring DoD Capabilities in Space Domain Through More Robust and Proliferated Architecture
- Leveraging Public-Private Collaboration in Support of US Space Mission and Goals
- Harnessing Commercial Development to Deliver Efficient Space-Based Capability in Support of the Warfighter
- Delivering Lethal and Resilient Space Capabilities to Defend the Nation in the Contested Space Domain
- And much more
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more, please contact Amanda Delgado, adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Space Resiliency Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://space.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
