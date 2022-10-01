Fall Speaker Series at ALTAR - ALTARing Aging: Reimagining What’s Possible at Every Stage of Life
ALTAR has announced its inaugural Seasonal Speaker Series s ALTARing Aging: Reimagining What’s Possible at Every Stage of Life. This provocative, powerful, and entertaining series of talks will challenge the cultural narrative of aging as decline. Open to the public, the series offers a deeper exploration into our own attitudes and assumptions around aging, at whatever stage of life you are in.
Chicago, IL, October 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ALTAR, located at 2518 West Armitage in Chicago, is the curious seeker's playhouse, a sanctuary in the city for women to connect, work and feel at home. ALTAR has announced its inaugural Seasonal Speaker Series s ALTARing Aging: Reimagining What’s Possible at Every Stage of Life. This provocative, powerful, and entertaining series of talks will challenge the cultural narrative of aging as decline. Open to the public, the series offers a deeper exploration into our own attitudes and assumptions around aging, at whatever stage of life you are in.
The Events
Breaking Out of the Age Cage: When we change our stories about aging, we change the way we age with Wendi Knox
September 29, 2022, 7-8pm CT (Virtual)
In this uplifting, inspiring, and interactive program, Wendi will share her own transformative stories, plus tools to help you break free from the cultural stereotypes, patriarchal lies and inner ageism that clip our collective wings.
Menopause Bootcamp Brunch: Optimize your health, empower your self, and flourish as you age with Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz
October 15, 2022, 10am - 1pm CT
In person at ALTAR
(Book talk only - 10-11am CT, Virtual)
Join us for the launch of Dr. Suzanne's book Menopause Bootcamp in which she unveils her secrets to holistically treating menopause. By combining meditation, yoga, therapy, and herbal supplements with the most cutting-edge science and conventional medical solutions, Dr. Gilberg-Lenz honors the complexity of this life transition.
This intimate and interactive experience will include a book talk, brunch and abbreviated version of her renowned Menopause Bootcamp workshop. Participants will receive a copy of the book which delves into hot flashes, heart health, sleep disruption, and weight gain and fearlessly unearths their emotional toll on our mental health, spirituality, love life, and more.
Thriving to 100: Through Life’s 4 Quarters with Avivah Wittenberg-Cox
October 30, 2022, 2-5pm CT
In person at ALTAR
Whichever part of life you currently are in, taking stock of where you are and what lies ahead can be surprisingly revelatory and valuable. Join us for this one-of-a-kind cross-generational experience for women from 19 to 90s.
Avivah will share insights on the new longevity and facilitate an engaging exploration of these issues in groups of same age cohorts as well as across the generations.
About ALTAR
With curated programming, a vibrant community, cozy co-working, and sophisticated event spaces, ALTAR is an invitation for women to come take up space and the antidote to the grind, noise, and disconnection that modern women are craving.
ALTAR’s founder Kathy Bresler, an MBA and Interfaith Minister, created a generative communal space where women connect soul-to-soul across the invisible lines that traditionally divide us. In addition to the welcoming and peaceful 4,000 square foot gathering and event space, community members have access to the ALTAR-Net app — a safe and inspiring virtual gathering space.
Contact:
Jessie Jury, ALTAR Community: (312) 735-7580 or jessie@altarcommunity.com
