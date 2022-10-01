Fall Speaker Series at ALTAR - ALTARing Aging: Reimagining What’s Possible at Every Stage of Life

ALTAR has announced its inaugural Seasonal Speaker Series s ALTARing Aging: Reimagining What’s Possible at Every Stage of Life. This provocative, powerful, and entertaining series of talks will challenge the cultural narrative of aging as decline. Open to the public, the series offers a deeper exploration into our own attitudes and assumptions around aging, at whatever stage of life you are in.