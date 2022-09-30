Corporate Leaders, PGA Tour Winners, and HR Luminaries Highlight Make Work Better Summit
Betterworks Free Conference Must See for Leadership, HR and Management Professionals.
Menlo Park, CA, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Betterworks recently announced its speaker lineup for the company’s first-ever one-day virtual Make Work Better Summit on Oct. 19. Headlining the event are Ryan Estis, keynote speaker and former Chief Strategy Officer of a Fortune 500 Company, recent PGA TOUR winner Luke List, forthcoming author and Betterworks’ VP of HR Transformation Jamie Aitken, Colgate’s Senior Director of People, Organization and Leadership Development Michaela Schoberova, founder and principal of Inspirati Leadership Solutions Kate Beatty and others.
The Make Work Better Summit will dive into how business flourishes when people flourish and the need for HR to serve as a strategic partner to the C-Suite. Organizations find themselves in another perfect storm — when hybrid or fully remote work makes strategic alignment challenging, the economy is possibly headed toward a recession, and yet, there is a crushing talent shortage. It’s crucial for employers to make sure they’re focused on delivering employee-centered experiences and meeting their strategic business goals by aligning what employees need to perform and feel engaged with what business requires.
Summit participants will hear from business and sales leader, Ryan Estis, about how to shape human-centric leadership. Professional golfer Luke List will also share how a focus on his own development and how leading his support team helped fuel his golf career. In other sessions, attendees will gain insights into:
- How to keep people focused and maintain engagement and productivity in any economic condition.
- How to maintain agility and promote innovation to continue being competitive.
- Ways to help employees do meaningful work and enable managers to strengthen connections.
- How HR can help drive strategic business alignment.
- Personal approaches to leadership that can make all the difference for a workforce.
The Make Work Better Summit will be an action-packed day, kicking off at 9 a.m. PT until 1:30 p.m.
Participants can secure their spot and see the full agenda at: https://events.betterworks.com/series/make-work-better-virtual-eve/series_summit
About Betterworks
Founded in 2013, Betterworks develops best-in-class performance management solutions that enable exceptional results and put employee experience at the heart of how companies align, motivate, retain and develop their people. Unlike monolithic legacy HR technology, Betterworks’ lightweight and enterprise-ready SaaS solutions for check-ins, feedback, employee engagement and recognition are built to scale for businesses of all sizes. Our customers’ employees are proven more engaged and satisfied in their roles, which is why industry leaders like Colgate-Palmolive, Intuit, Udemy, Freddie Mac, Kroger, Vertiv, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to manage and enable performance. Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Emergence Capital, and John Doerr.
Learn more about our performance management solution at www.betterworks.com.
