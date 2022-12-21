Redrock Entertainment and Pop Experiential Announce Tech-Forward Collaboration
Redrock Entertainment and POP | X announce an alliance to bring award-winning teams of creators and producers to the experiential marketplace.
Los Angeles, CA, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Redrock and POP Experiential (POP | X) today announce a new alliance to bring award-winning teams of creators and producers to the experiential marketplace, creating a broader offering to existing and prospective clients.
Redrock delivers acclaimed large-scale productions, producing high-profile events including Stranger Things Drive-Into Experience, Riot Game’s Arcane world premiere and Billboard’s Women in Music. Women-owned POP | X was founded during the pandemic and recruited top talent across a variety of event and experiential disciplines; the team produced more than 100 strategic engagements in a little over a year for clients including BMC Software, Dell Technologies, and Penn Medicine. Together, the two teams will deliver tech-forward solutions for B2B and B2C experiences and events – in-person, virtual and hybrid.
The two entities are now able to leverage their individual strengths to come together in a unique and refreshing approach to diverse projects.
“This enables us to more deeply engage with our current and prospective partners, delivering not only large initiatives but on more targeted and focused B2B strategies,” says Ford Englerth, President of Redrock Entertainment. Adds Margaret Launzel-Pennes, CEO of POP | X, “Our expertise in the corporate experiential space and our recent experience in the hybrid arena give us a unique understanding of what is critical to engagement, in all its forms, in the future. There are tremendous opportunities that will come out of that for both of our client bases.”
About Redrock Entertainment | www.redrockla.com
Redrock Entertainment is a team of all-star creators, producers and managers that want more for their clients and partners they work alongside of. With over 30 years of experience in doing it all, they bring award-winning ideas and execution to life.
About POP | X | www.popxperiential.com
POP | X is a creative experiential agency that embraces disruptive innovation and employs a strategy-led approach to creating deliberate and meaningful human connections between organizations and their audiences through events, experiences, and engagements – all with a focus on refreshing and inventive solutions in a time of industry (r)evolution.
Contact
Margaret Launzel-Pennes
818-620-1643
popxperiential.com
