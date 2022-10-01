Launching Tech Startups with FasterCapital
Building a tech startup is a complicated process as it involves combining both business and technical expertise. Not only do entrepreneurs need to impress and attract users with great UX and UI, nor is it enough to have a great website design, the technical team of a startup should also have in mind the conversion rates, the user journey, and the market gap, among many other business-related aspects. FasterCapital helps tech startups in launching the product, growing, and others.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Finding the right technical team for a startup can be quite a challenge but it is not anymore. FasterCapital is an online incubator and accelerator that supports startups and help entrepreneurs launch their own tech startups from A to Z.
The Technical Cofounder program has helped over 50 startups around the world so far and received a great deal of interest, especially from early-stage startups and first-time entrepreneurs.
The technical team at FasterCapital starts with assessing the costs and resources needed for building your product whether it is an app, a website, or another type of tech program or system. Moreover, FasterCapital covers 50% of the costs per equity and comes as the first investor in your idea, project, or startup.
The program is created to provide full services and long-term support to the startup and this is what makes it unique. Entrepreneurs can now find their committed technical cofounders and launch their own businesses without the need to hire a full technical team on their own.
Aside from the Tech Cofounder program, FasterCapital has three main programs; Raise Capital, Grow your Startup, and Idea to Product.
If you are interested in learning more about how FasterCapital can help your startup, feel free to reach the team at contact@fastercaital.com or via Whatsapp at +971 5558 55663.
