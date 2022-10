Launching Tech Startups with FasterCapital

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 01, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Finding the right technical team for a startup can be quite a challenge but it is not anymore. FasterCapital is an online incubator and accelerator that supports startups and help entrepreneurs launch their own tech startups from A to Z.The Technical Cofounder program has helped over 50 startups around the world so far and received a great deal of interest, especially from early-stage startups and first-time entrepreneurs.The technical team at FasterCapital starts with assessing the costs and resources needed for building your product whether it is an app, a website, or another type of tech program or system. Moreover, FasterCapital covers 50% of the costs per equity and comes as the first investor in your idea, project, or startup.The program is created to provide full services and long-term support to the startup and this is what makes it unique. Entrepreneurs can now find their committed technical cofounders and launch their own businesses without the need to hire a full technical team on their own.Aside from the Tech Cofounder program, FasterCapital has three main programs; Raise Capital, Grow your Startup, and Idea to Product.If you are interested in learning more about how FasterCapital can help your startup, feel free to reach the team at contact@fastercaital.com or via Whatsapp at +971 5558 55663.