Eastvantage Wins in Two Categories at the 1st HR Excellence Awards 2022 Philippines
Esteemed local HR practitioners recognize managed services provider for its HR initiatives.
Taguig, Philippines, November 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eastvantage was named Silver winner for two categories, the Excellence in HR Innovation Excellence category and in the Excellence for Crisis Management and Recovery category in the HR Excellence Awards (HREA) 2022 Philippines held at the Hilton Manila Hotel last Friday, September 23, 2022.
The HR Excellence Awards has been serving as a platform to showcase successful HR programs and initiatives as well as to acknowledge individuals and teams who have proven their caliber in demonstrating excellence in the HR field. It was first held in Singapore, then expanded to Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, and now the Philippines. The HREA program is unique such that it is judged 100% by end users: CHROs and HR heads. Winners in the first HREA in the Philippines were determined based on scoring from a panel of judges composed of eminent senior HR practitioners from the corporate sector across multiple industries.
“Eastvantage has always considered our people to be the power behind our successes. We are happy to be recognized by peers in the HR realm for our efforts to improve the organization’s performance through the performance of our people,” said Beth Ballesteros, VP Shared Services of Eastvantage. This year’s HREA awards dove deeper into the quality of work put forth to the esteemed jury and narrowed down Asia’s most commendable teams.
“Our focus on empowerment through a culture of ownership, communication, and collaboration (#OCC) aligned team members with the company’s growth goals, inspiring them to perform better. This, we believe, helped us overcome the challenges of the pandemic and become a stronger organization,” shared Kamal Asarpota, CEO of Eastvantage. Asarpota was one of the finalists as Most People-Focused CEO and his efforts in instilling an empowered culture has earned the recognition of the HREA judges as one of the finalists in the Excellence in Employee Engagement category. “It is a true honor for Eastvantage to be recognized alongside the biggest companies in the Philippines,” he added.
About Eastvantage
Eastvantage provides business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore operations from its locations in the Philippines, India and Bulgaria. The management team of Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insights and local knowledge in the areas of digital transformation, customer experience, and business support. Combining expertise with a hands-on approach to managing client relationships, Eastvantage makes outsourcing simple and seamless. Find out more about our flexible solutions at www.eastvantage.com.
About HR Excellence Awards
Established in 2012, the HR Excellence Awards aims to provide an incubator platform for HR teams to showcase their HR strategies and initiatives. Over the years, the show has evolved from showcasing great practices, to a benchmarking stalwart across industries. Fundamentally, the ideology underpinning the awards remains the same: Honoring best-in-class HR teams and individuals for their spectacular work executed across the entire HR function. It aims to bring together talented HR professionals as one force to champion the way forward. The HR Excellence Awards is the region’s only HR awards that is 100% peer-reviewed by a jury of esteemed HR practitioners.
The HR Excellence Awards has been serving as a platform to showcase successful HR programs and initiatives as well as to acknowledge individuals and teams who have proven their caliber in demonstrating excellence in the HR field. It was first held in Singapore, then expanded to Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, and now the Philippines. The HREA program is unique such that it is judged 100% by end users: CHROs and HR heads. Winners in the first HREA in the Philippines were determined based on scoring from a panel of judges composed of eminent senior HR practitioners from the corporate sector across multiple industries.
“Eastvantage has always considered our people to be the power behind our successes. We are happy to be recognized by peers in the HR realm for our efforts to improve the organization’s performance through the performance of our people,” said Beth Ballesteros, VP Shared Services of Eastvantage. This year’s HREA awards dove deeper into the quality of work put forth to the esteemed jury and narrowed down Asia’s most commendable teams.
“Our focus on empowerment through a culture of ownership, communication, and collaboration (#OCC) aligned team members with the company’s growth goals, inspiring them to perform better. This, we believe, helped us overcome the challenges of the pandemic and become a stronger organization,” shared Kamal Asarpota, CEO of Eastvantage. Asarpota was one of the finalists as Most People-Focused CEO and his efforts in instilling an empowered culture has earned the recognition of the HREA judges as one of the finalists in the Excellence in Employee Engagement category. “It is a true honor for Eastvantage to be recognized alongside the biggest companies in the Philippines,” he added.
About Eastvantage
Eastvantage provides business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore operations from its locations in the Philippines, India and Bulgaria. The management team of Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insights and local knowledge in the areas of digital transformation, customer experience, and business support. Combining expertise with a hands-on approach to managing client relationships, Eastvantage makes outsourcing simple and seamless. Find out more about our flexible solutions at www.eastvantage.com.
About HR Excellence Awards
Established in 2012, the HR Excellence Awards aims to provide an incubator platform for HR teams to showcase their HR strategies and initiatives. Over the years, the show has evolved from showcasing great practices, to a benchmarking stalwart across industries. Fundamentally, the ideology underpinning the awards remains the same: Honoring best-in-class HR teams and individuals for their spectacular work executed across the entire HR function. It aims to bring together talented HR professionals as one force to champion the way forward. The HR Excellence Awards is the region’s only HR awards that is 100% peer-reviewed by a jury of esteemed HR practitioners.
Contact
EastvantageContact
Diana Paguirigan
+63 2 8876 1444
www.eastvantage.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastvantage/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/eastvantage
Twitter: eastvantage
Diana Paguirigan
+63 2 8876 1444
www.eastvantage.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastvantage/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/eastvantage
Twitter: eastvantage
Categories