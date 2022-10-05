Pickleball Rocks Team Welcomes Kevin Lindley as National Team and Event Sales Director
Pickleball Rocks Team creates new equipment business division with very experienced leader.
Leo-Cedarville, IN, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, the world famous Pickleball Rocks Team announced the addition of long time sales professional, Kevin Lindley to the team. Lindley joins the team as National Team Sales and Event Sales Director.
In their never ending quest to grow pickleball at all ages and skills, this newly created position will primarily be responsible for selling low cost paddles, nets and balls directly to elementary, middle and high school physical education programs, colleges and college recreation centers, YMCA's and other youth related programs nationwide.
Additionally, Kevin will lead the Pickleball Rocks in a Box fundraising program.
When asked about his joining the Pickleball Rocks Team, Kevin stated, "It really is a dream job. I've loved working in sales for years, and now I get to be involved with not only the fastest growing sport in America, but I get to be an integral part of one of the best known pickleball brands on the planet. Everyone seems to know Pickleball Rocks and it's products and their reputation for helping pickleball grow. I'm super excited to get started. I love that everyone on the team has the same vision, to get everyone playing."
Said Pickleball Rocks CEO, Rodney "Rocket" Grubbs, "We have never been more excited to add a new member to our team. Kevin will be helping schools and organizations get pickleball started. Whether it's the need to buy low cost equipment or to simply get some pickleball growing advice, I believe every phys ed teacher and recreational program director will love working with Kevin.
"Kevin has a dream resume with a stint as National Sales Director for Reebok, plus 15 years of selling tennis equipment directly to schools and colleges as the Team Sales Manager at Indianapolis Racquet Club. When we first talked about him selling our pickleball equipment to those same schools and colleges, I held my breath that he would make the switch and come work for us. Now Kevin will be selling our new, soon to be launched Pickleball Rocks branded paddle line as well our new Pickleball Rocks branded nets and balls. Everything in our brand line will be amazingly affordable for our school and organizational customers. Pickleball Rock's first project within the new equipment business division will be code named 'Pickleball 4 Kids.' Growing pickleball at the youth level nationwide has been a passion of ours for years, and now, with Kevin's help, we are going to help introduce the kids at warp speed."
For a free equipment quote for your school, college or organization, contact Kevin at kevin@pickleballrocks.com.
Details of the Lindley contract were not disclosed.
About Pickleball Rocks
Pickleball Rocks™ is a registered trademark owned by the marketing consulting company, Your Business IGNITED, and is the best selling pickleball apparel brand in the world. View all their fun, pickleball-growing programs at www.PickleballRocks.com.
