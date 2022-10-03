David L. Ginsberg Named 2023 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" in Washington, D.C.

Cooper Ginsberg Gray PLLC attorney David L. Ginsberg was recently recognized by Best Lawyers® as the 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" for Family Law. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this accolade particularly significant.