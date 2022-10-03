David L. Ginsberg Named 2023 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" in Washington, D.C.
Cooper Ginsberg Gray PLLC attorney David L. Ginsberg was recently recognized by Best Lawyers® as the 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" for Family Law. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this accolade particularly significant.
Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this accolade particularly significant. These lawyers are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during the peer review assessments.
Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.
In addition to the "Lawyer of the Year" award, David L. Ginsberg was also listed in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in the areas of Family Law & Family Law Mediation.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.
About David L. Ginsberg
David's legal practice is dedicated to helping clients resolve divorce, property, support, and custody issues. He and his team guide their clients through the legal, emotional, and financial aspects of the divorce process as efficiently and effectively as possible. They have the experience and knowledge to help clients navigate the challenges associated with marital and child related conflicts, and to move forward in a positive direction.
David enjoys working on cases that involve complex financial issues. He has handled numerous cases involving closely-held businesses, high-income earners, complex compensation and retirement packages, tracing separate and premarital property, real estate investments, private equity investments, securities, government pensions, and various other investments. David has an extensive background in financial issues that began with his undergraduate degree from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.
David views the attorney-client relationship as a partnership. His role is to educate his clients regarding the law, settlement and litigation options, provide advice and guidance regarding each potential strategy, and to make recommendations. His client’s role is to participate in the process by outlining goals, providing information, and actively engaging in decisions as to how they will move forward. His top priority is to develop a strategy that is best suited to accomplishing his client’s goals.
David encourages clients to explore settlement options whenever it will benefit his client and his client's family. He is experienced and trained in negotiating settlements through traditional communication with the opposing party's attorney, mediation, and the Collaborative Process. In addition to representing clients and guiding them through the mediation process, David is a certified mediator. As a mediator, he serves as a neutral third party who helps clients resolve their family matters. David is collaboratively trained, and appreciates the benefits of working with a professional team to address the legal, emotional, and financial issues that clients face.
David and his colleagues opened Cooper Ginsberg Gray, PLLC with the goal of providing high-quality, effective, dedicated, and cost-effective representation to individuals going through family turmoil. Since 2004, CGG has worked to become a top family law firm in Northern Virginia. This accomplishment has been achieved, in part, by placing the needs and desires of its clients first.
David earned his law degree from the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University in 1996. He has practiced family law throughout his legal career, but has been handling family law cases exclusively since 1998.
David has been honored to be recognized on multiple occasions as one of the area’s top divorce lawyers in the Washingtonian Magazine, Arlington Magazine, and Northern Virginia Magazine, a member of the Legal Elite by Virginia Business, and included in The Best Lawyers in America. He earned an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale Hubbell, a leading peer review rating entity for legal professionals.
Since 2012, David has taught Law Practice Management at his alma mater, Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, as an adjunct professor. He recently co-authored “How Successful Law Firms Really Work,” a book designed to help attorneys establish and run a law practice.
David currently serves on the Board of the Collaborative Professionals of Northern Virginia and the Board of Virginia Collaborative Professionals, and he is also the Member Representative for the Virginia Collaborative Professionals. David previously served as President of the Antonin Scalia Law School’s Alumni Association Board, Board Member of the Fairfax Law Foundation, and co-chair of the Fairfax Bar Association’s Law Practice Management Committee. He is an active member of the Virginia State Bar, Fairfax Bar Association, and the American Bar Association.
David has organized the annual Chipping in to End Domestic Violence Charity Golf Tournament since 2000. Through the tournament, CGG has increased awareness of the domestic violence issues that their community faces and raised more than $650,000 for the abused women and children at the Artemis House, which is operated by Shelter House. David is currently the Chair of Shelter House’s Board of Directors.
In his spare time, David enjoys playing basketball and tennis, paddle boarding, and he is an avid photographer.
