Fairmas Announces a New Office in North America
Berlin, Germany, October 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fairmas, the renowned hospitality financial BI solution provider, announced the opening of its North American office today. As proven leaders in the European market, Fairmas is tapping into the North American sector by opening an on-site office in Montreal, Canada.
With globalization as one of the main focuses of Fairmas, the North American office will play a pivotal role in the overall growth of the company and clientele. Direct access to customers in the region will be essential. Fairmas currently has offices in Germany, Spain and now Canada. The opening of Fairmas North America is a strategic decision highlighting the new opportunities, economic developments and the growth of hospitality in the region.
Fairmas’ entry into the North American market will be in partnership with John C. Dunn, Founder of the well-known Canadian tourism sector consulting firm, FLOOR13 and past hotelier himself. Together, Fairmas will have a firm understanding of the Canadian hotel sector landscape.
Alexander Engels, formerly the Business Development Manager for the international market, will be leading a team of experts as the Head of Business Development, North America. He will use his expertise to establish Fairmas North American and grow the customer-base in the region.
The Canadian office can be reached at:
Fairmas Canada Inc.
10330 Ch. Cote de Liesse, suite #240
Lachine, QC H8T 1A3, Canada
"We are delighted to expand into a completely new market across the globe from our offices in Germany, Spain and now Canada. The North American market looks promising and therefore, it is the next step for Fairmas. We look forward to the new opportunities that the future holds for us and for the global hospitality industry." - Niels Schröder, Managing Director, Fairmas
“Fairmas’ entry into North America, will offer the hotel industry here a state-of-the-art budgeting and forecast online tool aimed at helping streamline these processes and work on increasing revenues. I am confident that this solution, built by hoteliers for hoteliers, will have a positive impact on the North American hotel community.” - John C. Dunn, Principal, Fairmas Canada
Opening an office in a different continent than Europe is a new chapter in the growth of Fairmas and its pursuit to enable the hospitality industry with relevant solutions. The North American market will open new doors for Fairmas. This will also allow Fairmas to participate in hospitality events on-site. Fairmas will be present at the Western Canadian Lodging Conference from 24th - 25th October, 2022.
The new office in North America will mark the beginning of many such events, collaborations and new opportunities for Fairmas altogether.
Contact
Fairmas GmbHContact
Christina Niessen
+4930322940520
www.fairmas.com
EUREF-Campus 13
10829 Berlin, Germany
