Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Dallas Plumbing Company and Air Pros USA
Dallas, TX, October 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction between Dallas Plumbing Company and Air Pros USA.
Since 1903, Dallas Plumbing Company has been a leading family-owned and operated HVAC and plumbing business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Led by four generations, Dallas Plumbing Company specializes in plumbing, air conditioning, and heating solutions. New ownership will continue the company’s high standards and dedication to customer service in the Dallas, Collin, and Tarrant County regions. The new partnership will include 100 trucks and employees in over 150 ZIP codes.
“Dallas Plumbing Company helped build Dallas up and never stopped growing together with the city,” said John Downs, president of Dallas Plumbing Company. “Air Pros USA presents the next opportunity for our company to elevate its resources and remain the premier choice for home service needs in Texas.”
Fort Lauderdale-based Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting customers first. The company quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 600 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro areas.
“It is not a small achievement to last over 100 years in the industry. Dallas Plumbing Company has kept a strong, loyal fan base in the area because they have never compromised quality for their customers, and we are thrilled to make them a partner," said Anthony Perera, Founder and Chief Growth Office of Air Pros USA. "With our philosophy to always put customers first, Air Pros USA will continue to honor the legacy and commitment to customers that the Dallas Plumbing Company has created."
The transaction is Air Pros USA’s second acquisition in Texas; the company previously acquired Dallas-based Blue Star Heating and Air in 2019. Through the Dallas Plumbing Company acquisition, Air Pros USA expanded its national growth and gained a customer base of over half a million.
"It was great to work with our clients and help them achieve the goals they were seeking after running a well-known and successful business for decades. It was a pleasure working with them, and I was fortunate to work with such great people and a great business." - Tony Gumieny, Senior Deal Associate, at Benchmark International
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
