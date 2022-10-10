Kicks for a Cause Announces Its “One Step at a Time” Campaign
Today, Kicks for a Cause announces its “One Step at a Time” campaign. Their Executive Director, Will Shields, will be crossing the state of Florida from west to east, starting November 19.
Tampa, FL, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Kicks for a Cause announces its “One Step at a Time” campaign. Their Executive Director, Will Shields, will be crossing the state of Florida from west to east, starting November 19. He’ll be covering roughly 158 miles on foot, alone, raising money to be evenly distributed between several partner organizations.
“Oftentimes, the challenges we face may seem insurmountable, but I truly believe that most of our world's largest struggles can be eased or potentially overcome with steady, forward momentum, no matter how small our steps may be. This belief is what motivates our work at KFAC and what I hope to exemplify with this walk across Florida,” said Will Shields.
Positive Impact
KFAC’s partner organizations include Zebra Coalition, Samaritan Village, and Writers Cubed. Every dollar donated to the campaign will go directly to help those in need. Visit KixForACause.org or @KFACTampa to learn more about this volunteer-run nonprofit as well as the partners they’re working with.
Kicks for a Cause is committed to providing great soles for great souls.
Contact
Will Shields
813-694-2441
https://kixforacause.org
