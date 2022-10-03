MPAI Appoints MPAI Store, Incorporated as Company Limited by Guarantee, as the MPAI Store in the MPAI Ecosystem
Geneva, Switzerland, October 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The international, non-profit, unaffiliated Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) standards developing organisation has concluded its 24th General Assembly (MPAI-24). Among the outcomes is the appointment of MPAI Store Ltd, a company limited by guarantee incorporated in Scotland, as the “MPAI Store” referenced to by the Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem standard (MPAI-GME https://mpai.community/standards/resources/#GME)
The tasks of the MPAI Store are critical for the operation of the MPAI Ecosystem. Some of these are:
1. Operation on a cost-recovery basis based.
2. Registration Authority function, i.e., assignment of an ID to implementers.
3. Testing of implementations of MPAI standards submitted by implementers.
4. Labelling of implementations based on the verified interoperability level.
5. Distribution of implementations via high-availability ICT infrastructure.
MPAI-24 has reiterated the deadline extension for submitting responses to the Calls for Technologies on AI Framework, Multimodal Conversation, and Neural Network watermarking until the 24th of October. The link to all documents relevant to the Calls can be found on the MPAI website. (https://mpai.community/standards/calls-for-technologies/)
MPAI develops data coding standards for applications that have AI as the core enabling technology. Any legal entity supporting the MPAI mission may join MPAI (https://mpai.community/how-to-join/join/), if able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data.
So far, MPAI has developed 5 standards, is currently engaged in extending 2 approved standards and is developing another 10 standards. Visit https://mpai.community/standards/ for more information.
