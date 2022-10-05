HealthONE Offers Health Risk Assessments
Put your own health first and understand your own health risks.
Denver, CO, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Have you ever wondered how healthy you really are? Your body seems limber, your skin is clear, your mind is sharp — but could you be overlooking something? Do you have a lingering question about a health concern, and you’re not sure what a reasonable next step is?
HealthONE, a leading healthcare system in the Denver-Metro area, has a unique way of discovering potential health risk factors in your overall well-being. Health Risk Assessments, also known as HRAs, aren’t replacements for visiting your physician, but these assessments shed of light on less obvious risk factors. A health risk assessment can encourage you to take steps you might not have taken previously in support of your health.
Online HRAs, in particular, are quick and effective tools to help you understand your risk factors for a number of conditions, such as heart disease, obesity and orthopedic pain. Upon the completion of a short questionnaire, you get personalized clinical information condensed into a concise, easy-to-understand report. The results offer meaningful insights that allow patients to take immediate action.
Beyond communicating relative risk, the results may help equip patients to make more of an educated outline about a specific health concerns they may have. As an example, it’s recommended to see a specialist as a next step because of joint pain.
What information will I be asked for?
HealthONE’s online HRAs are designed to be very easy to complete, and only takes a few minutes to complete. Three robust HRAs exist to allow patients to understand their own health. Assessments include:
· A quiz to understand if you are a candidate for weight loss surgery at denverbariatrics.com.
· A Q&A to learn your heart age available both at adcacardiology.com and denverheart.com.
· A survey detailing when knee and hip pain might require surgical options available at orthoonedenver.com.
Depending on the topic, a health risk assessment may ask about your general health, your health history, family history of disease and current medications. The questionnaire may also ask questions about tobacco or alcohol use, diet and nutrition, physical activity, and sleep quality.
In addition, HealthONE offers a 24/7 Nurse Advice Line that makes it easier for community members to get professional healthcare advice any time. Our dedicated HealthONE Nurse Advice Line can address your healthcare concerns and schedule appointments. Call 303-374-0777 to reach a nurse or visit healthonecares.com to learn more.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employees more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE system of care, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and Airlife-Denver, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
