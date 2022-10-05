Milwaukee Community Organizations Receive Donations from Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)
Local organizations given donations by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ), through the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, while basic groceries and school supplies were available for those in attendance.
Milwaukee, WI, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Five local organizations were given $2,000 donations each by the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, the charitable arm of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) last September 25.
The latest beneficiaries of the INC’s FYM Foundation are the following: Hawthorne Elementary, Milwaukee Scholars Charter School, Hope House, Safe Place at Story School, and Neighborhood House of Milwaukee.
For those who attended the event, 500 bags of basic groceries and school supplies were available for anyone in need.
The cash donations were given during a Care For Humanity event (formerly known as Aid To Humanity) events in the west side of the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where free groceries were also given to the public in attendance.
The event was held at Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, one of the recipient organizations, which strives to be one of the city’s “educational and civic cornerstones to strengthen families and build connections across communities.”
Nikki Espy, the Associate Program Director of Neighborhood House of Milwaukeee, saw the event unfolding.
“You could tell that it was authentic care and love,” she said. “The magnitude, you could sense and feel that what you all are doing is so impactful.”
Brother Ed Javier, FYM Foundation representative, explained that Care For Humanity (formerly known as Aid To Humanity) events such as these are conducted “in order to help people who are really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And Milwaukee is not an exemption. They have experienced also extreme poverty in this place, as one out of 3.6 residents here in Milwaukee are living below the poverty line,” he said.
Chelsea England, Housing Case Manager of the Hope House organization, was also thankful that her organization was chosen by the FYM Foundation as one of the beneficiaries of the cash donation.
“It makes me feel like we’re being seen. And our community is being seen. I know that especially since COVID-19, we all faced struggles. But I think it’s really great that Milwaukee was chosen. I’m very, very grateful that you guys came.”
Billy Thomas, an attendee of the event, was grateful as well for the help he received: “We can’t afford to buy too much especially when you’re on a low income. But situations like this and the way y’all do things helps out a lot of people.”
FYM Foundation director Brother Jun Pagaduan explained how the Church Of Christ, through the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, does not discriminate and aims to extend care to those in need.
“As life becomes more difficult, the more the Church Of Christ, through the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, shines as a beacon of hope. This is because no matter one’s background, ethnicity, or economic status, this outreach aims to lessen the burden that people felt, especially during this pandemic.”
The Care For Humanity event is the most recent stop in a tour of humanitarian outreaches. These are being conducted by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) this year across the United States. This followed a recently completed tour across Canada where dozens of local organizations were assisted with donations, in addition to direct public aid and assistance events. The INC’s various outreach events aim to provide opportunity and equity for individuals in different communities, promote education, and ensure socio-economic well-being.
