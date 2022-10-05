The Writer's Life Podcast Begins Sponsorship Search
The autobiographical podcast is looking for long-term partnerships with sponsors.
Las Vegas, NV, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Writer's Life Podcast, a new development project from TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com, is looking for long-term partnerships with sponsors.
The podcast is based on the life of writer and author Mark I. Jacobson. It is a collection of stories told from his perspective, but reflective of the human condition. The podcast is uploaded weekly and available on Apple podcasts.
Mr. Jacobson started his career as a magazine feature writer before becoming a fiction and nonfiction author. But there is another side to his life that resonates more with listeners. Against all odds, he took himself out of a wheelchair after more than two decades. It was a feat that medical professionals had said was impossible to accomplish. He transitioned to long-legged braces and crutches, then only to crutches. Finally, he progressed to walking with one cane before undergoing four years of experimental orthopedic surgery in which he learned how to walk again, seven times.
According to Jacobson, "I put my life on hold for four years. It was a risk without a guaranteed outcome. It was a long-term commitment that was an all or nothing proposition. I did it for me, but it helped prove that certain forms of cerebral palsy could be corrected with surgery. There are many children who will never have to go through what went through because of what was learned as a result of the surgery. That makes me smile whenever I think about the struggle and pain I went through."
The Writer's Life podcast has been online for less than a month but has increased in popularity with hundreds of new listeners each week. Free subscribers seem to enjoy listening to real-life stories told in an entertaining manner. The stories, for all ages, are told with humor and wit. At times, they may make you cry but they will leave you feeling good about life. Mr. Jacobson has a Mark Twain style of storytelling tailored for the 21st century.
"I'm a pretty good writer and a decent tech guy," he says, "but what I do best is survive. Everything I've been through has been a learning experience that has made my life happier, not sadder. In today's world, I think that's something we all strive to achieve."
If you would like to form a partnership with this project, listen to the podcast by searching for Mark I. Jacobson on Apple podcasts or go to TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com.
The podcast is based on the life of writer and author Mark I. Jacobson. It is a collection of stories told from his perspective, but reflective of the human condition. The podcast is uploaded weekly and available on Apple podcasts.
Mr. Jacobson started his career as a magazine feature writer before becoming a fiction and nonfiction author. But there is another side to his life that resonates more with listeners. Against all odds, he took himself out of a wheelchair after more than two decades. It was a feat that medical professionals had said was impossible to accomplish. He transitioned to long-legged braces and crutches, then only to crutches. Finally, he progressed to walking with one cane before undergoing four years of experimental orthopedic surgery in which he learned how to walk again, seven times.
According to Jacobson, "I put my life on hold for four years. It was a risk without a guaranteed outcome. It was a long-term commitment that was an all or nothing proposition. I did it for me, but it helped prove that certain forms of cerebral palsy could be corrected with surgery. There are many children who will never have to go through what went through because of what was learned as a result of the surgery. That makes me smile whenever I think about the struggle and pain I went through."
The Writer's Life podcast has been online for less than a month but has increased in popularity with hundreds of new listeners each week. Free subscribers seem to enjoy listening to real-life stories told in an entertaining manner. The stories, for all ages, are told with humor and wit. At times, they may make you cry but they will leave you feeling good about life. Mr. Jacobson has a Mark Twain style of storytelling tailored for the 21st century.
"I'm a pretty good writer and a decent tech guy," he says, "but what I do best is survive. Everything I've been through has been a learning experience that has made my life happier, not sadder. In today's world, I think that's something we all strive to achieve."
If you would like to form a partnership with this project, listen to the podcast by searching for Mark I. Jacobson on Apple podcasts or go to TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com.
Contact
TheYearOfMyLifeVR.comContact
Mark I. Jacobson
702-509-1424
TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com
Mark I. Jacobson
702-509-1424
TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com
Categories