Issue 12 Vampyre Magazine: AMC + Anne Rice Interview with the Vampire
Salem, MA, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vampyre Magazine announced its 12th issue featuring exclusive interviews with lead makeup artists and costume designer from AMC+ new show, Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire. Also included are interviews with Lily Anderson, Author of BIG BAD, a newly released novel put out by Disney with a twist on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer universe.
Vampyre Magazine is honoring the legacy and memory of late author, Anne Rice. This issue features a cover image from AMC+ new show, Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire. Featured musician interviews include; Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost), Ryan Shuck (Adema, Julien K, Orgy) & Tarja Turunen (Nightwish) There's also ane Anne Rice New Orleans Guide, for any curious creatures of the night who'd like to see all of the relevant locations to her life and novels while attending The Endless Night Vampire Ball in New Orleans on October 29th. Sponsored by AMC+ and themed around AMC+ Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire.
Vampyre Magazine is honoring the legacy and memory of late author, Anne Rice. This issue features a cover image from AMC+ new show, Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire. Featured musician interviews include; Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost), Ryan Shuck (Adema, Julien K, Orgy) & Tarja Turunen (Nightwish) There's also ane Anne Rice New Orleans Guide, for any curious creatures of the night who'd like to see all of the relevant locations to her life and novels while attending The Endless Night Vampire Ball in New Orleans on October 29th. Sponsored by AMC+ and themed around AMC+ Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire.
Contact
Vampyre Magazine LLCContact
Rachel Clinesmith
213-503-4514
www.vampyremagazine.com
Rachel Clinesmith
213-503-4514
www.vampyremagazine.com
Categories