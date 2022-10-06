Family Promise to Host Night Without a Bed Social Media Challenge to Raise Awareness of Family Homelessness
Participants are asked to spend one night sleeping anywhere outside of their bed to support Family Promise.
Summit, NJ, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Family Promise, the nation’s leading organization fighting family homelessness, is hosting this year’s Night Without a Bed on October 22, 2022. Night Without a Bed is a social media challenge that raises awareness for families experiencing homelessness.
Night Without a Bed participants are asked to sleep anywhere without a bed for one night: cars, a tent, a treehouse, living room floor, a couch, etc., and use the hashtag #NightWithoutABed2022 to post a video or photo with a short description of their experiences. In the run-up to the event, participants will challenge a friend to make the choice of participating in #NightWithoutABed2022 or making a donation to Family Promise. Last year, Night Without a Bed raised over $100,000 to help families across the country.
Every year in America, over 3 million children experience homelessness. These children are 8-9 times more likely to repeat a grade, three times more likely to be placed in special education programs, and 7 times more likely to attempt suicide. 42% will drop out of school at some point and 47% suffer from anxiety, depression, or withdrawal.
“Night Without a Bed aspires to give participants an understanding of what many families experiencing homelessness are going through,” said Shari Competiello, Acting CEO of Family Promise. “We are excited for our Affiliates across the county to come together with our national headquarters to raise awareness for an issue that is often invisible.”
Official sponsors for Night Without a Bed include Belk, Clayton, IKEA, Progressive, Synchrony, and Woodforest National Bank.
For more information on Night Without a Bed and how to participate, head to www.nightwithoutabed.org.
About Family Promise
Family Promise envisions a nation in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future. What began as a local initiative in Summit, NJ, has become a national movement that operates in 200+ communities in 43 states. Family Promise delivers innovative solutions for family homelessness including prevention, shelter, and stabilization services. We have served more than one million family members since our founding more than 30 years ago, and we aspire to change the future for one million children by 2030 through our community-based programs. Learn more at www.FamilyPromise.org.
