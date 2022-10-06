Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Dover Foods, Inc. and Transylvania Vocational Services, Inc.
Brevard, NC, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Mills River, NC-based Dover Foods, Inc. and Transylvania Vocational Services, Inc. (TVS) of Brevard, North Carolina. Dover is a manufacturer of high-quality dry mix consumer packaged goods (CPGs), including a high-growth private label business. TVS is a mission-oriented manufacturer of dry packaged goods, selling its products largely through USDA and USAID hunger assistance, food bank, and other programs.
Founded in 1994 by CEO Kathy Milner, Dover Foods has expanded steadily during nearly three decades as a manufacturer and supplier of premium CPGs to nearly every major grocery chain operating in its home region. Under Milner’s tenured leadership, the company also built (launched in 2016) and expanded a successful co-packaging business, driving significant additional growth in the years leading up to the TVS transaction. The relationship with TVS will provide Milner and the Dover team with key growth capital and a closer partnership with one of the most-established players in North Carolina’s thriving CPG space.
“Kathy Milner has built a great business in a very hot sector of the market. Dover Foods received a lot of attention from both strategic and private equity buyers immediately, providing Kathy with options in terms of a partnership. With nearly 30 years invested in the company, Kathy was adamant that she find a great cultural and operational fit. TVS’s mission-oriented corporate philosophy, stalwart market position, and strong operational alignment ultimately provide to be that fit. The entire Benchmark International team is excited to watch Dover’s next phase of growth and development.” - William Sullivan, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
