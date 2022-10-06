Moonpull Sharing Tracking Analysis at PI Live
The Moonpull team will be taking the conversation on affiliate tracking and cookie compliance to a wider audience at the leading European conference PI Live 2022 in October.
London, United Kingdom, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Moonpull Exhibiting at PI Live 2022
PI Live is the leading affiliate industry conference in Europe and the Moonpull team will be taking the conversation on affiliate tracking to a wider audience. Founder, Steven Brown will speaking at the conference heading up a Q&A session on the Wednesday morning. The session titled, “Identifying and Understanding Compromised Tracking” will tackle the issues around affiliate commission erosion.
Tackle Commission Erosion
The main message for the show is to help all in the affiliate industry to tackle the issues that lead to commission erosion and share the simple and the more comprehensive solutions to the issues. Attendees can read more on the issues in some of our recent blog articles which should help any advertiser or publisher to understand the issues with more clarity.
Every publisher’s affiliate revenue is compromised through issues in how tracking is implemented. The Moonpull1000 analysis of affiliate links across all major networks regularly throws up issues that affect tracking technologies.
In an industry where the technologies in use for tracking have so many moving parts, this is very much a moving landscape. The Moonpull platform is designed to give publishers visibility of how that affects tracking and the ability to accurately receive commission for affiliate sales.
Check Your Links at PI Live
For publishers aware of potential issues with any affiliate links across most major networks, there is a form to enter the details in the blog post, to discuss later.
The Moonpull blog post offers more information on the event: https://moonpullpartners.com/pi-live/
PI Live is the leading affiliate industry conference in Europe and the Moonpull team will be taking the conversation on affiliate tracking to a wider audience. Founder, Steven Brown will speaking at the conference heading up a Q&A session on the Wednesday morning. The session titled, “Identifying and Understanding Compromised Tracking” will tackle the issues around affiliate commission erosion.
Tackle Commission Erosion
The main message for the show is to help all in the affiliate industry to tackle the issues that lead to commission erosion and share the simple and the more comprehensive solutions to the issues. Attendees can read more on the issues in some of our recent blog articles which should help any advertiser or publisher to understand the issues with more clarity.
Every publisher’s affiliate revenue is compromised through issues in how tracking is implemented. The Moonpull1000 analysis of affiliate links across all major networks regularly throws up issues that affect tracking technologies.
In an industry where the technologies in use for tracking have so many moving parts, this is very much a moving landscape. The Moonpull platform is designed to give publishers visibility of how that affects tracking and the ability to accurately receive commission for affiliate sales.
Check Your Links at PI Live
For publishers aware of potential issues with any affiliate links across most major networks, there is a form to enter the details in the blog post, to discuss later.
The Moonpull blog post offers more information on the event: https://moonpullpartners.com/pi-live/
Contact
MoonpullContact
Chris Tradgett
07956289811
https://moonpullpartners.com
Chris Tradgett
07956289811
https://moonpullpartners.com
Categories