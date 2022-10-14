Salads 2 Your Door Will Donate to Chabad of Chesterfield; Helping Provide Soup to Sick People in the Community
St. Louis, MO, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Salads 2 Your Door is announcing plans to donate its proceeds from the month of October to Chabad of Chesterfield. This nonprofit organization serves as a welcoming hub for Jewish members of the greater St. Louis community regardless of their affiliation, religion, status, or orientation.
“Chabad of Chesterfield helps people live their best life and Salads 2 Your Door helps people eat well with healthy items on their menu, making our mission and philosophy align,” said Rabbi Avi Rubenfeld, Director of Chabad of Chesterfield. “The support from Salads 2 Your Door has allowed us to help many more people over the past four years, and for that, we are extremely grateful.”
Funds raised will go toward their Bowl of Love program, which delivers Chicken Matzo Ball Soup, traditionally known as Jewish Penicillin to people not feeling well or in need of a pick-me-up. The majority of the work Chabad of Chesterfield does is fostering Jewish awareness, knowledge and practice through outreach, education and social services.
Founded in 2004, this nonprofit organization helps thousands of people each year. Chabad of Chesterfield serves the Chesterfield, Ballwin and Wildwood areas, and is one of five affiliates of the Chabad of Greater St. Louis. For more information about Chabad of Chesterfield, please visit https://www.chabadofchesterfield.com/.
About Salads 2 Your Door
Salads 2 Your Door is a monthly subscription service that delivers full salad meals each week. All salads on the menu are crafted with a healthy balance of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates and can be personalized. For more information, please visit https://www.salads2yourdoor.com/.
