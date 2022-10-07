The Bollywood Ball Fundraiser by Boot Out Breast Cancer Raised £106,000
On the 10th September 2022, Bolton-based charity Boot Out Breast Cancer held their 10th ball at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester. On the night, over £106,000 was raised catapulting the total fundraising figure for NHS Hospitals to £1,395,000.
Bolton, United Kingdom, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Boot Out Breast Cancer was set up in 2010 by Debbie Dowie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. Unfortunately, many men and women receive a diagnosis each year and the team at Boot Out Breast Cancer want to make a difference.
The Boot Out Breast Cancer committee worked tirelessly to raise funds for NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom. The most recent event being the Bollywood Ball where everyone gathered to raise funds to support hospitals up and down the UK.
This year was a little different due to the sad loss of the countries beloved Queen Elizabeth II. The committee carefully considered all the options and after much deliberation decided that the Bollywood Ball would go ahead and that a 2-minute silence would be observed at the start of the event, followed by everyone standing to the National Anthem to welcome King Charles III to the throne. Deepest respects were paid by all who attended.
The Bollywood Ball took place at The Kimpton Clocktower Hotel, Manchester, on the 10th September, and began with an exquisite red carpet entrance and a warm welcome by the Founder and Chair Debbie Dowie. Greeted by the Dhol Drummers and a beautifully adorned TukTuk, guests briefly stopped to have photographs before entering the glittering champagne reception.
With an array of fabulous entertainment, Lauren Charlotte, the classical and electronic violinist lead the way as guests entered the ballroom. The evening then began with the talented Sonaash Dancers followed by a welcome introduction from Hugh Ferris and the 2-minute silence.
Ben Mosley - the official artist for Team GB in the Olympic Games, worked throughout the evening on a one-of-a-kind painting using gold and silver leaf. As the night progressed, an image of the Manchester Town Hall came to life with touching remembrance symbols of Queen Elizabeth II and it was purchased by one lucky bidder in the live auction for a whopping £9,000.
Kevin Simm worked the crowd whilst dinner was served, and guests were entertained by Mind Reader and Mentalist Mason King who had everyone bewildered with his close-up table tricks. The surprise act was a Bollywood inspired performance by the 2019 Britain’s Got Talent Dance Crew Boogie Storm.
Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa of ‘Blue’ fame then took to the stage and gave an intimate performance which had everyone dancing and singing, and to close the night they had the talent of DJ Spoony, former BBC Radio 1 and TV presenter, spinning the decks.
Over 380 people attended on the night and an incredible £106,000 was raised through donations, a raffle, silent and live auction prizes, and pledges. Including the fundraising on the months running up to the ball, Boot Out Breast Cancer has raised £195,000 this year, which has now catapulted their total figure raised since 2010, to over £1,395,000.
Celebrity support included Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson who is a valued Boot Out Breast Cancer Ambassador.
Debbie Dowie, Chairman & Founder said, “This Bollywood ball has helped us to reach the magnificent sum of almost £1.4 million. I am in total awe of how amazing the evening was, from the decoration, the food, and the entertainment and we are already planning the Diamond Ball for 2023! I want to thank everyone for their continued support and very generous donations, we couldn’t do it without you!"
About Boot Out Breast Cancer
The equipment purchased by Boot Out Breast Cancer is reducing waiting times, saving theatre time and anaesthetic, and Boot Out Breast Cancer believe that giving an early diagnosis is the key to saving lives.
Boot Out Breast Cancer’s highly valued patrons are Dame Sarah Storey, Professor Andrew Baildam, Alan Shearer CBE, and the Patron Andy Burnham and Mayor of Greater Manchester.
Boot Out Breast Cancer’s 2022/2023 ambassadors are Nikki Sanderson and Nihal Arthanayake.
Every year, Boot Out Breast Cancer helps thousands of women and men turn their lives around by purchasing much needed cancer diagnosis equipment for NHS hospitals throughout the North West.
