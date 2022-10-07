engage2learn’s Shannon Buerk Named Among Top 50 Women CEOs of 2022
Austin, TX, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- engage2learn (e2L) is proud to announce that e2L Founder and CEO, Shannon Buerk, has been named one of the Top 50 Women CEOs of 2022 by Women We Admire, a news and information outlet on today’s women leaders.
Women We Admire selected this year’s top CEOs because of their commitment to moving their organizations forward, driven by a collective sense of purpose and achieving desired results. These leaders integrate courage, agility, risk-taking, resilience, and managing ambiguity into their daily work, contributing to their personal growth, professional success, and positive change in the business world.
Coming in at #12 on the list, educator-turned-entrepreneur Shannon Buerk has led engage2learn since founding the company in 2011. Driven by a strong belief that the educator is the most important influence in the education of our youth, Buerk is committed to ensuring equitable systems of support for educators as a benefit of this noble profession. Throughout her 28-year career in public education as a teacher, assistant superintendent, and now CEO and industry thought leader, Buerk has always strived to help schools cultivate a coaching culture that elevates teachers as talent and measures and recognizes their growth connected to outsized student outcomes.
“I am humbled and honored to be included among these incredible women leaders,” said Shannon Buerk, Founder and CEO of engage2learn. “I’m grateful to the leaders who have helped pave the way for someone like me to turn my passion into a reality. I continue to be inspired by the educators, leaders, my team, and the passionate public education advocates I work with every day. The opportunities to learn from each of them make me better personally and professionally, and I’m very excited about the future of measured talent development in education.”
Buerk recently published her first book, Connect the Dots: Utilizing Education Intelligence to Accelerate Growth, Retain Talent, and Optimize Outcomes, the culmination of a decades-long career dedicated to fundamentally transforming educator support. She’s in good company on this year’s list of CEOs vetted and selected by Women We Admire, including Mary T. Barra, CEO of General Motors; Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube; and Corie Barry, CEO of Best Buy.
You can find the complete list and more information on the Top 50 Women CEOs of 2022 at https://thewomenweadmire.com/2022/09/26/top-50-women-ceos-of-2022/
About engage2learn
engage2learn is the leading provider of Education Intelligence, powering high-performance cultures in K-12 public school districts through smart professional learning, job-embedded coaching, and integrated technology solutions that give educators the support they need to grow and thrive in their roles. Since 2011, engage2learn has partnered with nearly 300 public school districts, 1,800 schools, and 79,000+ educators to impact the learning of over 4.5 million students nationwide. With engage2learn’s evidence-based support systems, districts can build capacity, retain teachers, and improve student outcomes.
For additional information on engage2learn, please visit us at engage2learn.org and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About Women We Admire
Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.
Contact
engage2learnContact
Kim Sneed
833-325-4769
engage2learn.org
