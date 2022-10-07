Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Access Truck Parts with Summit Hydraulics, Backed by North Branch Capital
Phoenix, AZ, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Based in Phoenix, Access Truck Parts is a supplier of water distribution equipment primarily used in the commercial water truck industry. The company is a top-tier vendor supplying original equipment manufacturers, national rental fleets, and repair centers. Summit Hydraulics, backed by North Branch Capital, merged with Access Truck Parts to create an emerging leader in the mobile equipment aftermarket parts industry.
“We are thrilled to join a growth-oriented, aftermarket parts platform with significant momentum,” said James Fry, President of Access Truck Parts. “North Branch’s expertise in scaling industrial distribution businesses via inventory management, logistics, and e-commerce sales channels will aid ATP’s next phase of growth.”
Summit Hydraulics is a designer and distributor of aftermarket parts and kits for mobile equipment applications. The company services construction and agriculture industries worldwide and is also one of the leading online suppliers of hydraulic valves and quick couplers.
“James Fry has identified a niche within the aftermarket commercial water truck market, creating a market leader poised for continued growth. We are excited to bring additional resources to the ATP team and continue the great legacy this company has established,” said Bill Huber, Partner at North Branch Capital.
The businesses will continue to operate independently under their respective brands but share best practices across all functional areas, including sourcing, product development, and technology.
“From beginning to end, our client was great to work with. Their involvement, from marketing strategy to evaluating deal structures, made what can sometimes be a challenging M&A process as smooth as possible. After agreeing to a deal, with our combined efforts, we were able to complete due diligence and close. It was a pleasure to work with our clients, and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors." - Tony Gumieny – Senior Deal Associate at Benchmark International.
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
