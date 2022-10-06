TAMS (Travel and Meeting Society) Launches Membership Program
Washington, DC, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TAMS, the Travel and Meeting Society, is delighted to announce a new membership program. TAMS, which started originally as a voluntary group in April 2020 to help support and maintain industry standards during COVID, occupies a unique position in the travel and meetings sector. The new membership is open to all, regardless of individual role, seniority, or status - or whether a client, supplier, or intermediary. Everyone who works across the world of travel and meetings is welcome and invited to join this inclusive, dynamic, and highly collaborative society.
● The new individual membership launched today is $69 a year, with a special promotion of two years membership for the price of one year, offered as an "inaugural membership" for a limited time only.
● A special package for ten individual memberships at a reduced rate of $500 is also available.
All members receive a wide range of benefits such as industry leading research, webinars, resource library, newsletters, and opportunities to engage with TAMS members. Membership also provides access for individuals to participate on a TAMS committee or work on individual projects and initiatives. The guiding principle of TAMS is that everyone is equal. There is no bias between buyers, suppliers, or intermediaries. Every voice truly matters - which is reflected in the make-up and profile of the many different workgroups and committees.
Jennifer Steinke and Michelle Grant, the current Co-Chairs of TAMS, are keen to express the value of experience that can be gained from joining the society. Michelle Grant is quick to point out that “Over the past two and a half years, TAMS continues to evolve as a society due to the continued support of our volunteers and we are grateful for their dedication. This reflects a significant depth of commitment and tremendous passion within the society.”
Jennifer Steinke explains the significance of the membership program by saying “the new membership initiative will enable TAMS to grow, prosper, and maintain its unique position in the industry.” She continues, “TAMS was formed by the people of our industry at a time of greatest need. The spirit that saw the creation of the society is very much alive and flourishing, and we welcome as many people to join us as possible.”
For more information and to apply for Inaugural Membership, visit www.tamstravel.org
About TAMS: In 2020, the hospitality and travel service industries were dealt a devastating blow; millions of jobs were impacted and life as we knew it changed. Out of this devastation came an amazing opportunity for industry to embrace the difficulties and drive the change that has been needed for years. That opportunity became the Travel and Meeting Society - TAMS.
TAMS is a grassroots initiative that is focused on delivering education, disrupting, and innovating the travel and meetings industry. Our mission is to build a community of industry professionals that collaborate regardless of role, experience, or position in a diverse and inclusive collaborative environment where every voice counts.
Contact:
Jennifer Steinke jennifer.steinke@tamstravel.org
Michelle Grant michelle.grant@tamstravel.org
