Axiomtek Presents New Fanless Embedded System with Flexible Expansion – eBOX710A
Axiomtek's powerful embedded system, eBOX710A have flexible I/O options suitable for AIoT applications such as deep learning, edge computing, and more.
City of Industry, CA, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products– is proud to present the eBOX710A, a highly-scalable fanless embedded system. The eBOX710A is powered by the high-performance 11th/10th generation Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processor (code name: Comet Lake-S) with the Intel® H420E chipset. The IP40-rated embedded box PC is designed to operate reliably in industrial environments with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C and supports 9 to 48 VDC power input. The durable eBOX710A comes with one PCIe x4 expansion slot, and it is well-suited for a wide variety of AIoT applications including machine learning, deep learning, robotic control, edge computing, and more.
“Axiomtek continues pursuing excellence and innovation in system design. To fulfill the diverse needs of customers and reduce deployment time, the resilient eBOX710A has a flexible I/O window for optional mPCIe-based I/O modules. The scalable embedded system also presents greater expansion capabilities with two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots accompanied by an internal SIM slot. Dual displays are enabled via two HDMI and DisplayPort++ ports with up to 4K resolution plus the M.2 Key B 3050 slot supports 5G connectivity,” said Jason Kao, product manager of the AIoT Division at Axiomtek.
The reliable eBOX710A comes with dual 260-pin DDR4 non-ECC SO-DIMM slots with up to 64GB of memory and two 2.5” SATA HDD drive bays available for additional storage capacity. The embedded system comes with rich I/O interfaces, including two RS-232, two RS-232/422/485, five USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, one USB 2.0, four GbE LAN ports, two HDMI ports, and one DisplayPort 1.2 ++. A SIM slot with a cover is located on the front panel for easy accessibility. Other interfaces include one power button, one remote switch, one reset button, one AT/ATX quick switch, and five antenna openings. This powerful computing embedded system supports Windows 11 and Linux operating systems with TPM 2.0 for enhancing data and network security.
Axiomtek’s eBOX710A will be available to purchase in November 2022. For more product information or customization services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
