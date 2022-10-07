NJAPM 29th Annual Fall Conference
November 5, 2022 NJAPM Fall Conference.
Montclair, NJ, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators Addresses “Building Your Practice” for Both Civil and Divorce Mediation.
The theme of the forthcoming NJAPM Fall Conference will showcase prominent speakers from within and outside of the state on ways to Build Your Practice as a Mediator to increase the effectiveness of your practice and better serve your clients in New Jersey.
The New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (www.NJAPM.com) will hold its Twenty-ninth Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Fall Conference on Saturday November 5th, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Imperia Hotel, in Somerset, New Jersey. All NJAPM members and the public are welcomed.
Co-chairs, Margarita Echevarria, Esq. and Hon. Bradley Ferencz (Ret.), selected the theme “Building Your Practice” to explore the paths of building your practice with excellence and also the opportunities technology has afforded Mediators to build their practices.
“It is exciting that the NJAPM will gather in person for the first time in 3 years for a day of learning and exploration about the practice of mediation, to begin to rebuild professional relationships and forge new ones,” Bruce Matez, NJAPM President.
In the morning, NJAPM president, Bruce Matez, will lead a General Membership Meeting including an organizational update, the initiatives being proposed by our new Strategic Planning Committee, followed by a Website Tutorial to highlight current and future website improvements to support the many activities of our members and NJAPMs focus on growth.
Featured speakers will present topics of interest to both civil and divorce mediators. Susan Guthrie, a nationally recognized attorney, mediator and co-founder of the Mosten Guthrie Academy will discuss “How to Build a “Great” Mediation Practice with Technology.” To date, more than 17,000 dispute resolution professionals have benefited from her online training programs in the USA and in countries all around the world. She has also been featured in and on media outlets such as CNBC, Market Watch, and Forbes, among others. Theo Cheng, a full-time arbitrator and mediator will speak on “Becoming a Master Mediator. The Path to Excellence.” Mr. Cheng is a Master Mediator with the American Arbitration Association (AAA) as well as serving on the AAA’s Council. He is a member of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals and a Fellow of the College of Commercial Arbitrators. He received the 2020 James B. Boskey ADR Practitioner of the Year Award and is President of the Justice Marie L. Garibaldi American Inn of Court for ADR.
In the afternoon session, Glenn P. Milgraum, Esq., an APM, and Jackie Franks, from Guaranteed Rate, will address Handling Real Estate Issues in Civil and Divorce Mediation. Glenn P. Milgraum, Esq. has 35 years’ experience handling Real Estate and Family Matters. Jackie Frank, is a mortgage expert, assisting clients since 1998 with financing for the simple to the complex real estate transaction.
Another featured speaker is Allison C. Williams, Esq. who is expert in helping those in the legal field grow their revenues, crush chaos in business and make more money. She not only has a thriving multi-million-dollar Matrimonial practice but she is also the founder of a business coaching firm for solo and small law firms so she is in tune with the needs and means by which solo practitioners can increase their business and will share her expertise with NJAPM. She is the Founder of the Williams Law Group, a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, and is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Matrimonial Law Attorney.
The seminar will conclude with an ethics presentation by Assistant Dean of Rutgers-Law School, Andrew Rossner.
The early bird registration fee is $99 for members, $49 for full-time students with ID, and $125 for others until 10/22. The seminar qualifies for CPE/CLE credits including 1.0 ethics credit (approval pending). The seminar meets the AOC’s 4.0-hour annual requirement for roster mediators.
To register and/or join NJAPM, visit www.njapm.org. For more information, please call 800-981-4800.
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
26 Park Street, Suite 2041,
Montclair, NJ 07042 1-800-981-4800 www.njapm.org
The theme of the forthcoming NJAPM Fall Conference will showcase prominent speakers from within and outside of the state on ways to Build Your Practice as a Mediator to increase the effectiveness of your practice and better serve your clients in New Jersey.
The New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (www.NJAPM.com) will hold its Twenty-ninth Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Fall Conference on Saturday November 5th, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Imperia Hotel, in Somerset, New Jersey. All NJAPM members and the public are welcomed.
Co-chairs, Margarita Echevarria, Esq. and Hon. Bradley Ferencz (Ret.), selected the theme “Building Your Practice” to explore the paths of building your practice with excellence and also the opportunities technology has afforded Mediators to build their practices.
“It is exciting that the NJAPM will gather in person for the first time in 3 years for a day of learning and exploration about the practice of mediation, to begin to rebuild professional relationships and forge new ones,” Bruce Matez, NJAPM President.
In the morning, NJAPM president, Bruce Matez, will lead a General Membership Meeting including an organizational update, the initiatives being proposed by our new Strategic Planning Committee, followed by a Website Tutorial to highlight current and future website improvements to support the many activities of our members and NJAPMs focus on growth.
Featured speakers will present topics of interest to both civil and divorce mediators. Susan Guthrie, a nationally recognized attorney, mediator and co-founder of the Mosten Guthrie Academy will discuss “How to Build a “Great” Mediation Practice with Technology.” To date, more than 17,000 dispute resolution professionals have benefited from her online training programs in the USA and in countries all around the world. She has also been featured in and on media outlets such as CNBC, Market Watch, and Forbes, among others. Theo Cheng, a full-time arbitrator and mediator will speak on “Becoming a Master Mediator. The Path to Excellence.” Mr. Cheng is a Master Mediator with the American Arbitration Association (AAA) as well as serving on the AAA’s Council. He is a member of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals and a Fellow of the College of Commercial Arbitrators. He received the 2020 James B. Boskey ADR Practitioner of the Year Award and is President of the Justice Marie L. Garibaldi American Inn of Court for ADR.
In the afternoon session, Glenn P. Milgraum, Esq., an APM, and Jackie Franks, from Guaranteed Rate, will address Handling Real Estate Issues in Civil and Divorce Mediation. Glenn P. Milgraum, Esq. has 35 years’ experience handling Real Estate and Family Matters. Jackie Frank, is a mortgage expert, assisting clients since 1998 with financing for the simple to the complex real estate transaction.
Another featured speaker is Allison C. Williams, Esq. who is expert in helping those in the legal field grow their revenues, crush chaos in business and make more money. She not only has a thriving multi-million-dollar Matrimonial practice but she is also the founder of a business coaching firm for solo and small law firms so she is in tune with the needs and means by which solo practitioners can increase their business and will share her expertise with NJAPM. She is the Founder of the Williams Law Group, a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, and is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Matrimonial Law Attorney.
The seminar will conclude with an ethics presentation by Assistant Dean of Rutgers-Law School, Andrew Rossner.
The early bird registration fee is $99 for members, $49 for full-time students with ID, and $125 for others until 10/22. The seminar qualifies for CPE/CLE credits including 1.0 ethics credit (approval pending). The seminar meets the AOC’s 4.0-hour annual requirement for roster mediators.
To register and/or join NJAPM, visit www.njapm.org. For more information, please call 800-981-4800.
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
26 Park Street, Suite 2041,
Montclair, NJ 07042 1-800-981-4800 www.njapm.org
Contact
New Jersey Association of Professional MediatorsContact
Margarita Echevarria
201-406-0103
www.njapm.org
Margarita Echevarria
201-406-0103
www.njapm.org
Categories