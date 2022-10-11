Huntsville Fitness Business Launches "Mission 100" to Help 100 Women Achieve Fitness Success
Huntsville, AL, October 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp For Women is celebrating its thirteenth year of business by embarking on an ambitious goal to get 100 local women in the best shape of their lives by year's end and it is absolutely free.
The "Mission 100" project was created as a way for me to give back to this community that has allowed me to support my family, champion causes that mean a lot to me, and live my out my dream,” said Joe Martin, who opened Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp for Women in 2009. “The “Mission 100” program provides each person with Martin’s patented Best Shape Blueprint at no cost. This is a personalized program that includes a 4-week nutrition and exercise plan that can be followed anywhere - at home, at a gym, hotel, or wherever you happen to be with little to no equipment.”
Martin will offer the program until he reaches his goal of empowering 100 women from Huntsville and the surrounding areas.
To take part in this free program, contact Joe Martin at HuntsvilleBootCamp@gmail.com or call 256.468.7146.
Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp for Women helps women who struggle with weight loss and body image create a real transformation that sticks so that they can feel more confident and do more of what they love to do. They offer in-person group classes, online classes, nutrition coaching, and personal training. For more information, visit www.HuntsvilleBootCamp.com.
