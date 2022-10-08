Betterworks Wins 3 Comparably Workplace Culture Awards for Happiest Employees, Company Compensation, and Work-Life Balance
Menlo Park, CA, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Betterworks, the leader in modern performance management software, was selected for three out of four 2022 Comparably Workplace Culture Awards, making the top lists for “Happiest Employees,” “Best Companies for Compensation,” and “Best Companies for Work-Life Balance.” These awards come after being named to Comparably’s Top 100 organizations for “Best Leadership Team” and “Best Company for Career Growth” in July.
“We are immensely proud of the culture we’ve built and continue to build,” Betterworks CEO Doug Dennerline said. “These awards are particularly meaningful as it helps us understand that we are having a real impact on our employees and their livelihoods. We want our team members to know that we care about them both inside and outside of work. For them to acknowledge that anonymously shows that our efforts are working.”
Winners of the Comparably Workplace Culture Awards are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies in the United States. They are determined by a series of structured and comprehensive workplace questions in core culture categories — and are based entirely on employee feedback.
Over the last 12 months (Sept. 14, 2021 through Sept. 14, 2022), Betterworks employees have answered a series of questions regarding workplace culture:
- Happiest Employees: A combination of factors that contribute to happiness at work (positive environment, fair pay, great benefits, excitement about work and co-workers, clear company goals and investment in them, pride in company).
- Best Compensation: Satisfaction with total compensation package (if employee is paid fairly, raises, annual bonuses, benefits, stock/equity).
- Best Work-Life Balance: Satisfaction with work-life balance, average hours worked per day, lunch break lengths, if an employee feels burnt out.
“One of our core values is to prioritize people, which means honoring everyone as human and meeting people where they are,” Betterworks COO Andrea Lagan said. “These awards are a testament to everyone buying into our values and vision. It’s an honor to be part of a company that is so committed to our culture and growth.”
Looking to be a part of a vibrant company culture? View Betterworks’ current open positions at https://www.betterworks.com/careers/, where you’ll experience professional growth while bringing your best and most authentic self to work.
About Betterworks
Founded in 2013, Betterworks develops best-in-class performance management solutions that enable exceptional results and put employee experience at the heart of how companies align, motivate, retain and develop their people. Unlike monolithic legacy HR technology, Betterworks’ lightweight and enterprise-ready SaaS solutions for check-ins, feedback, employee engagement and recognition are built to scale for businesses of all sizes. Our customers’ employees are proven more engaged and satisfied in their roles, which is why industry leaders like Colgate-Palmolive, Intuit, Udemy, Freddie Mac, Kroger, Vertiv, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to manage and enable performance. Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Emergence Capital, and John Doerr.
Learn more about our performance management solution at https://www.betterworks.com/product/performance-management-software/.
