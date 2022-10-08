Vivisum Partners' Research Finds New Ulcerative Colitis Drugs Provide Excitement to Gastroenterologists
Durham, NC, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Newly published research found that several new ulcerative colitis drugs currently in development are providing excitement among gastroenterologists eager to add additional medicines to their current treatment options.
Based on a market analysis from Vivisum Partners, a market research and brand strategy firm, gastroenterologists ranked their excitement levels varied for pipeline drugs based on their perceptions of these treatments’ clinical profiles. New ulcerative colitis drugs in development, such as AstraZeneca’s Brazikumab and Eli Lilly’s Mirikizumab, lead the clinical pipeline candidates in driving excitement among healthcare providers, according to Vivisum’s data.
The list of pipeline drugs included in the research, in order of gastroenterologists’ excitement levels, include:
1. Brazikumab
2. Cobitolimod
3. Mirikizumab
4. Guselkumab
5. Etrasimod
6. Risankizumab
7. Upadacitinib
8. Filgotinib
The market analysis, titled Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Pipeline Analysis, found that despite gastroenterologists’ current range of options to treat the disease, new ulcerative colitis drugs in the pipeline will potentially offer better clinical benefits compared to existing treatments. Several developing drugs are biologics or advanced therapies, which may offer treatment specifically targeted to gut inflammation. Gastroenterologists have taken notice.
“Pipeline drugs are generating a lot of enthusiasm among healthcare providers who would still like more effective ulcerative colitis treatments,” said Elio Evangelista, senior consultant and ulcerative colitis strategist at Vivisum Partners. “New ulcerative colitis drugs that offer better efficacy and safety will have the greatest impact on the UC marketplace.”
Vivisum Partners published Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Pipeline Analysis to investigate gastroenterologists’ perceptions of new ulcerative colitis drugs. The data found that 69% of surveyed gastroenterologists expressed excitement for Brazikumab, followed by 67% who are excited about Cobitolimod’s prospects.
The strategic insights contained in Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Pipeline Analysis, found at https://vivisumpartners.com/reports/ulcerative-colitis-clinical-pipeline, are designed to guide brand strategy. The market insights in the newly published market research include eight pipeline product profiles that provide:
· Impact scores for individual pipeline products
· New ulcerative colitis drug expectations
· Pipeline treatment awareness
· Detailed competitor analysis vs. current in-line brands
About Vivisum Partners
Vivisum Partners, LLC is a market research agency providing strategic consulting around marketing and brand building. Vivisum provides facilitated discovery using market research methodologies and critical thinking processes. The actionable market research insights that Vivisum provides enable clients to shape their commercial strategies.
Contact
Candice Smith
candice.smith@vivisumpartners.com
