Factum Global Survey Reveals a Strong Global Business Outlook
Report highlights: *73% of respondents will continue or plan to increase international activities over the next six months; *Nearly 78% believe that doing international business is good for their organization; *76% of respondents do not agree that it is too risky to do business with international counterparts; *Almost 70% of respondents have a positive view on their organization’s performance globally.
Washington, DC, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Factum Global, an international consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations expand and operate across global markets, conducted their bi-annual Factum Global Business Sentiment Survey to assess the outlook for global business.
Amid uncertain macroeconomic forecasts and geopolitical concerns, 73% of business executives maintain a positive global business outlook. Key insights include the importance of continued global connectedness and collaboration, the need for greater innovation to adapt to environmental change, and enthusiasm for continued international activities despite mixed feelings on current global macroeconomic conditions.
“While some prominent executives have recently alluded to the ‘end of globalization’ and trends towards isolationism, we now have data to show that this is simply not the case,” said Francisco Gomez, Founder & CEO of Factum Global. “The results of the survey demonstrate a sense of enthusiasm and adaptability in conducting business around the world.”
Respondents agree that the impact of public health crises and geopolitics on trade and the supply chain encourages greater innovation to do business globally, as well as create new international alliances.
"The results of this important research demonstrate that globalization is indeed good,” said Doug Bruhnke, Founder & CEO of Global Chamber® “By working internationally, companies increase growth potential with broader access to new deals, diversity of skilled workers, innovation, and partnerships.”
The Factum Global Business Sentiment Survey, conducted in collaboration with Global Chamber® from August 17, 2022, to September 9, 2022, was answered by 174 executives (Director level to C-Suite). Respondents represented a range of industries, company sizes, and functional specialties. 53% of respondents were U.S.-based, from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
About Factum Global
Factum Global is an international consulting firm that helps organizations expand globally. With over 75 years of combined global expansion experience, our team disrupts the status quo through a company model that brings you transparency, personalized executive-level service, and a proven roadmap to accelerate your organization’s growth. Whether it's launching into a new market, establishing a local office, or navigating tax laws — we will guide you every step of the way. Let us help you create your global strategy and connect you to the world, profitably. Visit us at FactumGlobal dot com.
About Global Chamber®
Global Chamber® is a growing and collaborating virtual community of CEOs, executives and leaders in 525 metro regions around the world - everywhere! We're the only chamber of commerce operating in hundreds of locations that helps exporters, importers and investors in every market segment connect to new clients, partners, projects and resources anywhere through a database of over 100 million trusted people via warm introductions, AI-match making, training, events and more. Be global and unstoppable. For more information, visit globalchamber dot org.
Contact
Jeffrey Smith, Chief Operating Officer
+1 (914) 649 5741
Amid uncertain macroeconomic forecasts and geopolitical concerns, 73% of business executives maintain a positive global business outlook. Key insights include the importance of continued global connectedness and collaboration, the need for greater innovation to adapt to environmental change, and enthusiasm for continued international activities despite mixed feelings on current global macroeconomic conditions.
“While some prominent executives have recently alluded to the ‘end of globalization’ and trends towards isolationism, we now have data to show that this is simply not the case,” said Francisco Gomez, Founder & CEO of Factum Global. “The results of the survey demonstrate a sense of enthusiasm and adaptability in conducting business around the world.”
Respondents agree that the impact of public health crises and geopolitics on trade and the supply chain encourages greater innovation to do business globally, as well as create new international alliances.
"The results of this important research demonstrate that globalization is indeed good,” said Doug Bruhnke, Founder & CEO of Global Chamber® “By working internationally, companies increase growth potential with broader access to new deals, diversity of skilled workers, innovation, and partnerships.”
The Factum Global Business Sentiment Survey, conducted in collaboration with Global Chamber® from August 17, 2022, to September 9, 2022, was answered by 174 executives (Director level to C-Suite). Respondents represented a range of industries, company sizes, and functional specialties. 53% of respondents were U.S.-based, from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
About Factum Global
Factum Global is an international consulting firm that helps organizations expand globally. With over 75 years of combined global expansion experience, our team disrupts the status quo through a company model that brings you transparency, personalized executive-level service, and a proven roadmap to accelerate your organization’s growth. Whether it's launching into a new market, establishing a local office, or navigating tax laws — we will guide you every step of the way. Let us help you create your global strategy and connect you to the world, profitably. Visit us at FactumGlobal dot com.
About Global Chamber®
Global Chamber® is a growing and collaborating virtual community of CEOs, executives and leaders in 525 metro regions around the world - everywhere! We're the only chamber of commerce operating in hundreds of locations that helps exporters, importers and investors in every market segment connect to new clients, partners, projects and resources anywhere through a database of over 100 million trusted people via warm introductions, AI-match making, training, events and more. Be global and unstoppable. For more information, visit globalchamber dot org.
Contact
Jeffrey Smith, Chief Operating Officer
+1 (914) 649 5741
Contact
Factum GlobalContact
Jeffrey Smith
914-649-5741
www.factumglobal.com
Jeffrey Smith
914-649-5741
www.factumglobal.com
Categories